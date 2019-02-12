AIB, Barclays, CYBG, Danske Bank UK, First Direct, HSBC, Metro Bank, Nationwide, Santander and RBS Discuss Open Banking

Keynote speakers at RBI EU 2019

Leading UK Banks will gather on April 2–3 at the Business Design Centre in London to discuss digital transformation and Open Banking

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading UK Banks will gather on April 2nd – 3rd at the Business Design Centre in London to discuss the changing face of commercial banking as digital transformation, Open Banking and customer behaviours continue to shape distribution strategies and operating models.AIB, Barclays, CYBG, Danske Bank UK, First Direct, HSBC, Metro Bank, Nationwide, Santander and Royal Bank of Scotland have all agreed to send senior executives to RBI EU 2019 to share insight into their commercial strategies and Open Banking progress.Commercial banking is continuing to rapidly develop as the influence of regulation, competition, technology and consumer behaviours shapes the distribution strategies that banks are utilising to deliver customer value and ensure relevance. 2019 is set to be a landmark year as Open Banking becomes felt by customers following significant deadlines in 2018 concerning the deployment of both the UK Open Banking Standard and EU directive, PSD2.A significant ecosystem is already emerging in the wake of the Open Banking Standard as Financial Conduct Authority authorised Third Party Providers take advantage of access to customers banking data through API’s to offer improved banking services and experiences. Several banks have already launched the first round of Open Banking products, including Barclay’s account aggregation tool on their mobile app, HSBC’s Connected Money, Nationwide’s Open Banking for Good proposition and ING’s Yolt.RBI EU 2019 represents an outstanding opportunity for the banking and technology industries to meet and discuss the progress of transformation and to identify future opportunities and challenges. With breakout workshop discussions on the adoption and commercialisation of both Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies, plus a total of 16+ hours of networking time available to attendees across 3 days, this is a must attend industry gathering.300 delegates will meet at the Business Design Centre in London to not only hear how the leading UK and European banks are tackling both the strategic and technical challenges of open banking; but how this is driving the digital transformation of the entire bank, the use cases that banks are developing for transformative technologies and how banks are focusing on creating value for the customer and improving the customer experience.I hope that you can join us in London in March to be a part of these discussions.Kindest regardsJames TaylorFounding Director | FinTech Networkt: +44 (0) 203 411 9144 | e: Jtaylor@fintecnet.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.