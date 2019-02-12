Luxury Travel Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Global Luxury Travel Market
Description
This report studies the global Luxury Travel market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Luxury Travel market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
TUI Group
Thomas Cook Group
Jet2 Holidays
Cox & Kings Ltd
Lindblad Expeditions
Travcoa
Scott Dunn
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
Micato Safaris
Tauck
Al Tayyar
Backroads
Zicasso
Exodus Travels
Butterfield & Robinson
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Customized and Private Vacation
Adventure and Safari
Cruise/Ship Expedition
Small Group Journey
Celebration and Special Event
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Millennial
Generation X
Baby Boomers
Key Stakeholders
Luxury Travel Manufacturers
Luxury Travel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Luxury Travel Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Luxury Travel market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Luxury Travel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Luxury Travel
1.1 Luxury Travel Market Overview
1.1.1 Luxury Travel Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Luxury Travel Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Luxury Travel Market by Type
1.3.1 Customized and Private Vacation
1.3.2 Adventure and Safari
1.3.3 Cruise/Ship Expedition
1.3.4 Small Group Journey
1.3.5 Celebration and Special Event
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Luxury Travel Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Millennial
1.4.2 Generation X
1.4.3 Baby Boomers
2 Global Luxury Travel Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Luxury Travel Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 TUI Group
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Luxury Travel Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Thomas Cook Group
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Luxury Travel Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Jet2 Holidays
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Luxury Travel Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Cox & Kings Ltd
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Luxury Travel Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Lindblad Expeditions
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Luxury Travel Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
……..CONTINUED
