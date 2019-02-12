Charity Poker Tournament for Lawyers Benefits Military Group

The Attorney Poker Tour

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Attorney Poker Tour” is a charity poker tournament and is taking place on Saturday, Feb. 23rd, at MGM National Harbor. The goal for the event is to connect the DC legal community with and raise funds for Protect Our Defenders , an advocacy group that supports active duty military and veterans who have been sexually assaulted, abused, or retaliated against for reporting. Scott Love , the host of the tournament and a legal recruiter based in DC, said, "I'm excited about this event, our first one. My goal isn't just to raise funds for Protect Our Defenders, but to raise awareness of their cause and to introduce them to law firms. Protect Our Defenders depends on the pro bono support of generous law firms to help advocate for their constituents. One in four women on active duty will be sexually assaulted, and this group is trying to make a difference for some very special people." Anyone can play in this tournament, even though it is for the DC legal community and friends of lawyers. Love said, "The entry fee for the tournament is $350 per player, and $150 from each player will be donated to Protect Our Defenders." Registration begins Saturday morning at 8 AM on February 23rd in the MGM Poker Room, and the tournament starts at 10 AM. Details can be found at www.attorneypokertour.com



