Global Adult Diapers Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

An Adult Diapers (or adult nappy) is a diaper made to be worn by a person with a body larger than that of an infant or toddler. Diapers can be necessary for adults with various conditions, such as incontinence, mobility impairment, severe diarrhea or dementia. Adult Diaperss are made in various forms, including those resembling traditional child diapers, underpants, and pads resembling sanitary napkins (known as incontinence pads).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Adult Diapers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For industry structure analysis, the Adult Diapers industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top 3 producers account for about 58% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest area of revenue market, also the leader in the whole Adult Diapers industry.

The worldwide market for Adult Diapers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 15400 million US$ in 2023, from 10700 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kimberly Clark

SCA

Unicharm

First Quality Enterprises

Domtar

Covidien

Tranquility

Medline

Hengan Group

Coco

Chiaus

Fuburg

Abena

Hartmann

P&G

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pad Type

Pants Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Health Care

Fetishism and Infantilism

Astronauts

Other

