Sugar Free Beverage Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption and Forecast to 2025

Global Sugar Free Beverage Market

Description

Sugar-free beverages are substitutes for sugar-based beverages. These beverages are artificially sweetened using artificial sweeteners such as stevia, aspartame, saccharin, neotame, and sucralose, etc. 

The popularity of sugar-free beverages is increasing significantly among consumers, globally owing to healthy attributes associated with them. 

In 2017, the global Sugar Free Beverage market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sugar Free Beverage market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sugar Free Beverage in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sugar Free Beverage in these regions. 

This research report categorizes the global Sugar Free Beverage market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

 

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sugar Free Beverage include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sugar Free Beverage include 
Hershey 
Mars 
Nestle 
Unilever 
Coca-Cola 
PepsiCo 
Kraft Heinz

Market Size Split by Type 
Fruits & Vegetables Juices 
Soft Drinks 
Energy Drinks 
Dairy Beverages 
Others 
Market Size Split by Application 
Supermarket 
Convenience Store 
Online Sales 
Other

Market size split by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Sugar Free Beverage Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Sugar Free Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Fruits & Vegetables Juices 
1.4.3 Soft Drinks 
1.4.4 Energy Drinks 
1.4.5 Dairy Beverages 
1.4.6 Others 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Sugar Free Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Supermarket 
1.5.3 Convenience Store 
1.5.4 Online Sales 
1.5.5 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Hershey 
11.1.1 Hershey Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Description 
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sugar Free Beverage 
11.1.4 Sugar Free Beverage Product Description 
11.1.5 Recent Development 
11.2 Mars 
11.2.1 Mars Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Description 
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sugar Free Beverage 
11.2.4 Sugar Free Beverage Product Description 
11.2.5 Recent Development 
11.3 Nestle 
11.3.1 Nestle Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Description 
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sugar Free Beverage 
11.3.4 Sugar Free Beverage Product Description 
11.3.5 Recent Development 
11.4 Unilever 
11.4.1 Unilever Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Description 
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sugar Free Beverage 
11.4.4 Sugar Free Beverage Product Description 
11.4.5 Recent Development 
11.5 Coca-Cola 
11.5.1 Coca-Cola Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Description 
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sugar Free Beverage 
11.5.4 Sugar Free Beverage Product Description 
11.5.5 Recent Development 
11.6 PepsiCo 
11.6.1 PepsiCo Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Description 
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Sugar Free Beverage 
11.6.4 Sugar Free Beverage Product Description 
11.6.5 Recent Development 

wiseguyreports

