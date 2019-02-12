Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market

Executive Summary

Biogas Upgrading Equipment market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players Mentioned in our report

Clean Energy

Enric

Greenlane

Pentair Haffmans

Xebec

Carbotech

Air Liquide

HAASE Energietechnik

Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market: Product Segment Analysis

Water scrubber

Chemical scrubber

PSA

Membrane

Other

Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market: Application Segment Analysis

Municipal sludge, garbage, food waste

Industrial waste water

Agricultural farms

Other

Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

Asia

Europe

North America



Table of Content-Key points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Biogas Upgrading Equipment Industry 1

1.1 Industry Definition and Types 1

1.1.1 Water Scrubber Type 2

1.1.2 Chemical Scrubber Type 3

1.1.3 PSA Type 3

1.1.4 Membrane Type 4

1.2 Main Market Activities 4

1.3 Industry at a Glance 4

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 5

2.1 Biogas Upgrading Equipment Markets by regions 5

2.1.1 North America 5

North America Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2018 5

Market overview 5

North America Major Players Revenue in 2018 5

2.1.2 Europe 6

Market overview 7

Europe Major Players Revenue in 2018 7

Market overview 9

Asia Major Players Revenue in 2018 9

2.2 World Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market by Types 10

2.3 World Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market by Applications 11

Municipal Sludge, Garbage, Food Waste Applications 11

Industrial Wastewater Applications 12

Agricultural Farms Applications 12

2.4 World Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Analysis 14

2.4.1 World Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2018 14

2.4.2 World Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2018 15

2.4.3 World Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Price Analysis 2014-2018 15

Chapter 3 World Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market share 16

3.1 World Sales Market share by Major Players 16

3.2 World Revenue Market share by Major Players 17

3.3 Major Regions Market share by Consumption in 2014, Through 2018 17

3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2014, Through 2018 19

3.5 Revenue (M USD) and Market share By Types 21

3.6 Revenue (M USD) and Market share By Applications 22

Chapter 4 Supply Chain 25

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 25

4.2 Raw material Market analysis 25

4.3 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 28

4.4 Production Process Analysis 30

4.5 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 30

4.5.1 USA Labor Cost Analysis 32

4.5.2 Europe Labor Costs Analysis 34

4.5.3 APAC Labor Costs Analysis 36

4.5.4 Other Costs Analysis 38

Continued….

