Car Bumpers Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Car Bumpers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Car Bumpers Market

Car Bumper is usually a metal bar or beam, attached the vehicle's front-most and rear-most ends, designed to absorb impact in a collision. The main function of a bumper is to protect the car's body in a slight collision, typically at parking speed. Front and rear bumpers on today's cars generally consist of a plastic cover over a reinforcement bar made of steel, aluminum, fiberglass composite or plastic.

Asia-Pacific sales of Car Bumper have been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 11%. Asia-Pacific sales of Car Bumper is expected to be over 100 million units in 2016 and more than 75% have been sales in China and Japan regions. For the product types, Plastic Car Bumper occupies the largest market share (about 94% in 2016), and followed by Metal Car Bumper (about 6% in 2016).

The Car Bumper industry is concentrated; there are 11 manufacturers (about 82% of Asia-Pacific total sales) counted in the report. Major manufactures are Tong Yang, Hyundai Mobis, Plastic Omnium, HuaYu Automotive, Seoyon E-Hwa, Jiangnan MPT, Ecoplastic, SMP, Zhejiang Yuanchi, Benteler, and Magna.

Due to national industrial policy support and growing industry standardization, Car Bumper Industry is developing in the good direction. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. For the fierce competition between suppliers, the price and gross margin is expected to decrease further.

But we also should notice that there is a gap in the sales technology and equipment compared to developed countries. Domestic industry should focus on research on new material and process. The falling prices of raw materials could be a good signal for Automotive Bumper Industry.

The global Car Bumpers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Car Bumpers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Car Bumpers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

@Get Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3730506-global-car-bumpers-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tong Yang

Hyundai Mobis

Plastic Omnium

HuaYu Automotive

Seoyon E-Hwa

Jiangnan MPT

Ecoplastic

SMP

Zhejiang Yuanchi

Benteler

Magna

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plastic Bumper

Others

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3730506-global-car-bumpers-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

1 Car Bumpers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Car Bumpers

1.2 Car Bumpers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Car Bumpers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Plastic Bumper

1.2.3 Others

2 Global Car Bumpers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Car Bumpers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Car Bumpers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Car Bumpers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3 Global Car Bumpers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Car Bumpers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Car Bumpers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Car Bumpers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Car Bumpers Production

4 Global Car Bumpers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Car Bumpers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Car Bumpers Consumption (2014-2019)

…..

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

Continued…



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.