Assisted Reproductive Technology - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

The assisted reproductive technology market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). ART is a procedure to achieve pregnancy by techniques such as in vitro fertilization, Surrogacy, and fertility medication. It is the procedure of surgically removing eggs from women’s ovaries, then combining them with the sperms in the laboratory and then at last returning them to women’s body or transferring them to another women’s body. The global ART market is emerging with a rapid pace due to the impact of various factors such as development of healthcare infrastructure and preimplantation generic diagnosis. Government initiatives for research and development as well as growing prevalence of reproductive problems also drive the growth of the market. Factors such as growing demand for legalization of same sex relationship, rising disposable income, technological innovation and deteriorating lifestyle due to increase in consumption of alcohol and smoking creates the future opportunities for the market growth. Although high cost of treatment, rising ethical issues, and lack of professionals in rural areas are the factors acting as barrier for the market.

The market is analyzed on the basis of three segments: technology, procedure and end user. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization and surrogacy. Based on the procedure, global ART market is further analyzed as frozen donor, frozen non-donor, fresh donor, fresh non-donor and embryo banking. According to the end user, the market is diversified as fertility clinics and hospitals. Among the technology, in vitro fertilization is expected to be leading segment owing to supportive reimbursement policies. In addition, entrance of new technology in the market contribute the growth in the segment. For an instance: research team at the University of Adelaide’s Robinson Research Institute introduced BlastGen technology in June 2015. However, the technology is still under clinical trial phase.

Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and Rest of the world. Considering the Europe region which dominates the global market due to awareness of infertility treatment among people, government initiatives and technological advancement. The North America covers significant market share with high healthcare spending, and developed economy. Asia pacific is considered as the fastest growing market owing to increasing awareness, late family planning, availability of advanced fertility services and low fertility rate.

The major companies contributing to the global market by bringing innovation and improvement in the treatment are Merck & Co., Cooper Surgical Inc., Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife, Hamilton Thorne Inc., Nidacon International AB, Laboratoire CCD, Planer PLC, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Nikon Corporation, and others. These players are adopting growth strategies such as partnership and collaboration and product launch coupled with innovation. For example: GE healthcare and Vitrolife in July 2018 collaborated for improving assisted reproductive technologies offerings.

Research Methodology

The market study of ART market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) and others.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis

The report is intended for drug manufacturers, healthcare provider, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers and initial norms and vehicle segment.

Market Segmentation:

Global ART market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Research and Analysis, By Technology

2. Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Research and Analysis, By Procedure

3. Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Research and Analysis, By End Users

4. Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global ART

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global ART market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global ART market.

