Grand Caribbean Cruises Announces Preferred Partnership with The Grand Classica Cruise Liner for 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cruise in the Bahamas is a dream vacation for many people. The new 2019 partnership between Grand Caribbean Cruises & the Grand Classica Cruise Liner makes the idea simpler, less expensive, and more exciting than ever.

A quick and easy getaway has a huge appeal to couples or singles who just need to unwind and decompress. Leading the list in places to achieve these kinds of goals is certainly the Bahamas, offering a quick getaway from Florida ports straight to paradise. In exciting news the very well-respected Grandcaribbeancruises.com recently announced a new 2019 partnership with The Grand Classica Ocean Liner, which delivers all kinds of exciting and discount cruise options to vacationers, desiring to experience the best in fun and sun.

“Grand Caribbean cruises is proud to announce adding a new cruise liner partnership for 2019,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “We have many customers requesting discount Bahamas cruise options and affordable Florida cruises so this is an exciting time for us.”

Two-day, four-day, and other Bahamas cruise options are all available through the new HotelAlly.com and Bahamas Cruise Line partnership. The Ship sails from Port of Palm Beach Florida to Grand Bahamas Island.

HotelAlly.com provides free membership which opens the door to significant discounts both with Bahamas Cruise Line booking and cruises, flights, and hotels worldwide.

Feedback for Bahamas Cruise Line is very positive and enthusiastic.

Jesvlyn, recently said in an excerpt from a five-star review, “As a Cancer patient recovering from a life saving major surgery, my doctor advised me I could not fly or take long road trips. I saw a commercial for this cruise line and knew that I could handle a two-night cruise. So I first booked a cruise on the Grand Classica for my birthday in July. It was perfect. No long lines, no dealing with crowds, everything from embarkation to disembarkation went smoothly. The rooms were spacious, the restaurants and food were outstanding, great entertainment. Do not be fooled by the price. The quality of the service you receive is unbelievable... I not only highly recommend this cruise liner, I look forward to cruising with them again soon.”

For more information be sure to visit http://Grandcaribbeancruises.com or http://hotelally.com and their social media accounts for the latest updates.



