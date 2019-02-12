Pteet.com Releases Annual Rental Car Damage Insurance for Texas Residents.

[p'teet] adjective: “small price, BIG COVERAGE” ™

If you rent cars often and live in Texas, you’ll want to read this!

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allianz Global Assistance USA and Pteet.com (owned by Pablow, Inc.) partner to offer annual third-party Car Rental Damage Insurance to renters in Texas (TX)

Des Moines, Iowa – February, 2019 – Pablow, Inc. (Pablow), an innovative Insurtech startup focused on improving access to and utilization of car rental insurance globally, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Annul Rental Car Damage Insurance on their Pteet.com website.

Passenger car sales in the United States peaked in 2016, since ownership has declined in major US cities, and around the world. It’s predicted that 50% of all passenger miles is the US with be via Transport as a Service (TaaS) as opposed to owned vehicles, according to Bloomberg.

In contrast, rental car usage in the United States is forecast to double, from $28B in 2016 to over $50B in 2024, according to market data.

Frequent renters around the United States have had access to an annual rental car damage insurance on the Pteet.com platform, however until recently Texas residents unfortunately haven’t been able to enjoy the same cost savings derived from an annual policy, until now.

Texas residents can now purchase an Annual Basic rental car damage insurance policy from the Pteet.com website, from just $60 per year. Renters in Texas receive coverage up to $45,000 damage, theft coverage (fire, storm, hail, vandalism, windscreen, tires), 45 days coverage per rental, Zero Deductible, Return Early Refund, Loss-of-Use Coverage and Baggage/Loss Damage up to $1000.

“Each year millions of renters end up paying more than they have to at the rental car pickup counter.” said Steve Sherlock, Co-Founder of Pablow d.b.a. Pteet.com. “We are able to offer primary insurance covering up to $45,000 in damage, starting at just $60 per year for Texas residents. The required deductible is $0, which means renters won’t have to claim on their personal car insurance policy, pay an expensive deductible, or risk potential premium hikes from their insurer.”

If consumers are interested in purchasing car rental damage insurance, but want to avoid the high cost at the rental counter, they should visit www.pteet.com - “small price, big coverage.”

For more information about this release, Pablow or P’teet, please visit the company website at www.pteet.com, or contact Steve Sherlock, Co-Founder and CEO for Pablow, at admin@pteet.com.

About Pablow, Inc. (Pablow)

Pablow Inc. (Pablow) is an innovative insurtech startup and a 2015 Global Insurance Accelerator graduate focused on improving access to and utilization of short-duration insurance product in the vacation rental, car rental and travel insurance categories globally. As a licensed agent in all 50 US states and DC, Pablow works with leading travel insurance companies, including Allianz Global Assistance, IMG, AIG Travel Guard, and Arch Insurance. For more details please visit www.pablow.com or contact Co-Founder & CEO Steve Sherlock.



