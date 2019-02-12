Scheller College of Business' Charles Mulford Analyzes Bottom Line Change After New Accounting Standards Implementation

Scheller College of Business at Georgia Tech professor Charles Mulford recently examinded how a new FASB accounting standard will affect the bottom line at companies such as General Electric (GE).

Chalres Mulford calculates free cash flow adjusted to include non-cash capital expenditures, capital leases and the capitalized value of operating leases.



