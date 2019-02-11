Vancouver Opera announces 2019-2020 season and 4th Annual Vancouver Opera Festival

Vancouver Opera announces their 2019—2020 season consisting of 4 opera productions and the 4th annual Vancouver Opera Festival from April 23 to May 3, 2020.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vancouver Opera announces their 2019—2020 season consisting of 4 opera productions and the 4th annual Vancouver Opera Festival, 9 days of opera, special events, speakers, family events, and more from April 23 to May 3, 2020. The season is completed by a full program of education and community engagement activities.“I am excited to announce our 2019—2020 Vancouver Opera season,” said Kim Gaynor, Vancouver Opera General Director. “Never has there been a more exciting time for Vancouver Opera as we prepare to welcome traditional and new work to our stages along with a West Coast premiere. With this new season and festival Vancouver Opera fulfills its mission to create extraordinary experiences that engage, inspire and entertain. We will celebrate Canadian artists and emerging talent and through partnerships we will reach out to diverse audiences”.The 2019—2020 season opens with a well-loved classic, La Traviata, in a sumptuous new production. Two other favourites—The Barber of Seville and Così fan tutte—are sure to please opera fans who appre¬ciate the classics. Our 4th annual festival opens with Another Brick in the Wall: The Opera, based on the lyrics and music of Roger Waters. We will also present a new opera designed for young audiences; The Flight of the Hummingbird, which will be touring British Columbia from January to April 2020.“Continuing with our Season and Festival format, I have carefully chosen these four mainstage works to appeal to traditional audiences as well as entice and engage new audiences,” adds Gaynor. “In addi¬tion, our investment in opera for young audiences is central to our mission.”Five emerging Canadian artists have been selected to participate in the Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists program. They are Irina Medvedeva, soprano, born in Russia (Canadian citizen) living in Toronto, Gena Van Ousten, mezzo-soprano from Montreal, Daevyd Pepper, tenor and Nicholas Borg, baritone, both from Toronto, and Andrea Van Pelt, pianist from Burlington.“We are committed to the development of young artists and helping them to launch their professional careers,” states Gaynor. “Our Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists program is a proven springboard for emerging Canadian singers and opera professionals”.Current subscribers can lock in their reserved seats for the upcoming season from now until April 26, 2019 by calling into the VO Ticket Centre at 604 683 0222 or online at vancouveropera.ca. New subscriptions will be available beginning May 14, 2019. Single tickets will be available beginning July 2, 2019, and the VO 2019—2020 season brochure is available now for download from VO’s website.2019-2020 VANCOUVER OPERA SEASON & FESTIVALLa Traviataby Guiseppe VerdiQueen Elizabeth TheatreSung in Italian with English SURTITLES™ projected above the stageEvening performances 7:30pm. Matinée performance 2:00pm.Thursday, October 17, 2019 | Saturday, October 19, 2019Thursday, October 24, 2019 | Sunday, October 27, 2019 • matinéeThe Barber of SevilleBy Gioachino RossiniQueen Elizabeth TheatreSung in Italian with English SURTITLES™ projected above the stageEvening performances 7:30pm. Matinée performance 2:00pm.Thursday, February 13, 2020 | Saturday, February 15, 2020Thursday, February 20, 2020 | Sunday, February 23, 2020 • matinee2020 Vancouver Opera FestivalApril 23—May 3, 2020Queen Elizabeth Theatre and Vancouver PlayhouseIn April and May of 2020 Vancouver Opera will present the 4th annual Vancouver Opera Festival. Enjoy two mainstage operas, special events, speakers, family events, and more. Additional program¬ming will be announced in spring 2020.Another Brick in the Wall: The OperaBased on the lyrics and music of Roger Waters’ The WallOperatic version composed by Julien BilodeauConcept & stage direction by Dominic ChampagneQueen Elizabeth TheatreSung in English with English SURTITLES™ projected above the stageEvening performances 7:30pm. Matinée performance 2:00pm.Thursday, April 23, 2020 | Saturday, April 25, 2020 | Sunday, April 26, 2020 • matineeWednesday, April 29, 2020 | Thursday, April 30, 2020 | Saturday, May 2, 2020Così fan tutteby Wolfgang Amadeus MozartVancouver PlayhouseSung in Italian with English SURTITLES™ projected above the stageEvening performances 7:30pm. Matinée performances 2:00pm.Friday, April 24, 2020 | Wednesday, April 29, 2020 • matineeSaturday, May 2, 2020 • matinee | Sunday, May 3, 2020Wednesday, May 6, 2020 | Thursday, May 7, 2020 | Saturday, May 9, 2020The Fight of the HummingbirdWorld premiereVancouver Opera will present a new opera for young audiences in 2020. Based on the graphic novel of the same name by renowned Haida artist Michael Nicoll Yahugulanaas, The Flight of the Hummingbird addresses important contemporary issues of climate change and personal responsi¬bility. The libretto and creative design are by Michael Nicoll Yahugulanaas and Barry Gilson. The original music is composed by French-Canadian composer Maxime Goulet and the opera will be performed with piano accompaniment. Stage direction is by BC-based actor and director Glynis Leyshon. The Flight of the Hummingbird is suitable for students in Kindergarten through Grade Nine and will be accompanied by a program of educational activities created by Indigenous educators and artists. The opera will be touring British Columbia schools from January to April 2020. This important new work will also be performed as part of the Vancouver Opera Festival 2020. The Flight of the Hummingbird is a co-production with Vancouver Opera and Pacific Opera Victoria with support from the Fulmer Foundation and the Vancouver Foundation.Visit vancouveropera.ca to find out more.Twitter: VancouverOpera | Facebook: vancouveroperaTickets are available exclusively through the Vancouver Opera Ticket Centre:604 683 0222 or online at vancouveropera.caDetails, programming and casting are subject to change.Vancouver Opera has the continuing support of The Canada Council for the Arts, Government of Canada, the BC Arts Council and BC Provincial Government, the City of Vancouver and Vancouver Civic Theatres. The Vancouver Opera Honorary Festival Patron is Martha Lou Henley, C.M. Ticket Centre sponsor is Mission Hill Family Estate.



