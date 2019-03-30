Playthrough Kicks Off at the Raleigh Convention Center today and continues through Sunday
Playthrough Gaming Convention March 30th –31st gives players and developers the chance to connect.
-Tournaments - Computer and Board Games
-Panels and Speakers
-Cosplay Contest
-And more!
Playthrough is a two day gaming convention taking place in Raleigh, North Carolina. It's a weekend long extravaganza showcasing the latest games and providing an opportunity for gamers to meet others who share their passion. Whether you are interested in video games, eSports, tabletop games, or play testing new creations, Playthrough has something for everyone!
What: Playthrough Gaming Convention 2019
When: Saturday, March 30th, 2019: 10am – 10pm; Sunday, March 31st, 2019: 10am - 6pm
Where: Location Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S Salisbury Street , Raleigh, North Carolina 27601
Price: $25-$42.5 It is not too late you can register on site
Website: https://www.playthroughgc.com
Playthrough will return to Raleigh in April for the East Coast Game Conference (ECGC) so if you have an interest in gaming/the gaming industry, whether for fun or as a career, come to the ECGC booth at Playthrough for a discount on ECGC!
What: East Coast Game Conference (ECGC) and the return of Playthrough
When: April 16-18, 2019
Where: Raleigh Convention Center; address: 500 S. Salisbury St. Raleigh, NC 27601
Website: https://ecgconf.com
ECGC is the leading forum for game industry professionals and students on the East Coast and provides opportunity for developers and related interactive entertainment companies to network, share industry trends, and build careers as well as look to the future of the industry and includes an exhibit hall, career lounge, and social events. http://ecgconf.com/ or register at http://ecgconf.com/registration/
Walter Rotenberry
Triangle Game Initiative
+1 919-578-8579
email us here
