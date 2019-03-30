Playthrough Kicks Off at the Raleigh Convention Center today and continues through Sunday

The fun begins Come be part of the excitement Playthrough at ECGC

Playthrough Gaming Convention March 30th –31st gives players and developers the chance to connect.

We like to think of it as a convention for gamers made by gamers.” — Duffy

RALEIGH, NC, US, March 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Come hang out at the 2019 Playthrough Game convention! They will have several different events to spark your video game fire! Some events include:-Tournaments - Computer and Board Games-Panels and Speakers-Cosplay Contest-And more!Playthrough is a two day gaming convention taking place in Raleigh, North Carolina. It's a weekend long extravaganza showcasing the latest games and providing an opportunity for gamers to meet others who share their passion. Whether you are interested in video games, eSports, tabletop games, or play testing new creations, Playthrough has something for everyone!What: Playthrough Gaming Convention 2019When: Saturday, March 30th, 2019: 10am – 10pm; Sunday, March 31st, 2019: 10am - 6pmWhere: Location Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S Salisbury Street , Raleigh, North Carolina 27601Price: $25-$42.5 It is not too late you can register on siteWebsite: https://www.playthroughgc.com Playthrough will return to Raleigh in April for the East Coast Game Conference ECGC ) so if you have an interest in gaming/the gaming industry, whether for fun or as a career, come to the ECGC booth at Playthrough for a discount on ECGC!What: East Coast Game Conference (ECGC) and the return of PlaythroughWhen: April 16-18, 2019Where: Raleigh Convention Center; address: 500 S. Salisbury St. Raleigh, NC 27601Website: https://ecgconf.com ECGC is the leading forum for game industry professionals and students on the East Coast and provides opportunity for developers and related interactive entertainment companies to network, share industry trends, and build careers as well as look to the future of the industry and includes an exhibit hall, career lounge, and social events. http://ecgconf.com/ or register at http://ecgconf.com/registration/

Playthrough has it all



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.