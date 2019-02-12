Alzheimer’s Germ Quest Joins ACT-AD Coalition for Accelerating Alzheimer’s Disease Therapies

The brain is devastated by Alzheimer's disease

Sponsor of $1 Million Challenge Award joins coalition to speed treatments for Alzheimer's

If an Alzheimer's germ is found, this coalition can speed development of an antibiotic against it” — Leslie Norins, MD, PhD

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alzheimer's Germ Quest, Inc. , has become a member of the national coalition Accelerate Cure/Treatments for Alzheimer's Disease, announces Leslie Norins, MD, PhD, CEO of Alzheimer’s Germ Quest.Familiarly known as ACT-AD , the coalition is a group of more than 50 national organizations, chaired by the Alliance for Aging Research . The coalition’s mission is making the acceleration of Alzheimer's disease therapies a top national priority.Dr. Norins says that ACT-AD’s scope is congruent with Alzheimer’s Germ Quest’s own mission; encourage faster and deeper scientific investigation of the many clues that infectious agents may be the triggers of Alzheimer’s disease.“Already we have benefitted from ACT-AD’s national perspective and its regular communications”, Dr. Norins says.He says thorough studies of already-detected bacteria and viruses in the brain have been hampered by a lack of research grants; the major funders of Alzheimer’s research so far have allocated only paltry monies to these subjects.If an infectious agent is proven to be the villain, Dr. Norins says the logical next step will be to test the anti-Alzheimer’s effectiveness of the many antibacterial or anti-viral medications already approved by FDA. Or, if necessary, develop a new therapeutic compound. It is also possible a vaccine could be created to prevent Alzheimer’s disease.Alzheimer’s Germ Quest, Inc. is a public benefit corporation headquartered in Naples, Florida. It is the sponsor of the “$1 Million Challenge Award” for the scientist who provides by 2020 persuasive proof that an infectious agent causes Alzheimer’s disease. The company is self-funded, and does not solicit or accept outside donations or grants.

Dr. Leslie Norins explains why he believes germs must be investigated as the possible trigger of Alzheimer's disease



