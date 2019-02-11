New Service Launches Helping Happily Divorced Single Parents Fund Gift Family Cruise Trips

Want to Gift Your Kid a Fun B-Day Trip to Alaska? www.SeetheWorldforGood.com Are you a working professional who makes a difference? We love to help you fund gift your family and friends trips to See the World for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good to help happy single working parents who make a difference; by rewarding referrals with family cruise trips to Alaska, Hawaii, and Mexico.

We love to help Happily Divorced Parents fund gift their kids fun trips to see the world for good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good based in Santa Monica is launching ' Happily Divorced Cruise ' a high purpose collaborative travel funding service to help single parents fund gift and share special family cruise trips for B-Days and graduations.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We love to bring joy to single parent households, by helping fund meaningful trips that make a difference in kids' lives. Join us to gift your kids a b-day or graduation trip.”Rewarding Referrals for Good Single parents participate by making introductions to companies hiring professional staff (accounting, finance, engineering, HR, information technology, marketing, and sales). When Recruiting for Good successfully places a fulltime hire with the company; and earns a finder's fee, it is shared to fund a family cruise trip for three (1 adult and two kids).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Want to travel with a group of Happily Divorced parents and kids, we love to help fund your group trip."How to Sign Up for Happily Divorced CruiseEmail Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com, we meet single parents in person (in Santa Monica) who want to fund gift cruise trips, get to know each other; and answer questions about how funding works (be ready to discuss what destination you like to gift your kids).AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. Our cause is to help fund fun. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding Our Moms Work, a community service offering cost free career mentoring services. Looking to find joy at work, want to strategize about how to get a raise, or need a pep talk before an interview. We're ready to serve you; to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org See the World for Good is a collaborative value driven personal travel funding service for like-minded couples, family, and friends who make a difference in L.A., and love to gift and share fun fulfilling travel experiences. Join us to help your family and friends travel to see the world for good. www.SeetheWorldforGood.com



