Angie O’Donnell of 3D Leadership Group to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WELLESLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation gears up for women’s history month in March and CUTV News continues its Empowered Women Series, 3D Leadership Group is a company that is top of mind – they are nationally certified as Women Owned which means they meet the highest fiduciary and ethical standards with 100% female ownership. Angie O’Donnell and her longtime friend Sue Williamson founded this Boston-based leadership development firm in 2007, after having stellar corporate careers in a variety of industries. Sue and Angie met in an MBA program 29 years ago and shared ambitions to become entrepreneurs. After 11 memorable years as partners, they realized one of their dreams in 2018 – launching two women’s programs that focus on the unique needs of professional women.

The name 3D Leadership Group has two meanings: first it symbolizes the inherent multi-dimensional aspects of being human, and second, it refers to three distinct phases of leadership development – developing yourself, developing others and developing the business. To be an outstanding leader, it’s critical to focus on all three developmental areas and typically people find their comfort zone in just one or two. Angie and the coaching team help people stretch and move beyond that, through one-on-one coaching, workshops, and team coaching. She believes every leader has growth potential they often can’t see themselves. Angie has been so committed and so effective, that she was recently awarded the Master Certified Coach (MCC) Certification from the ICF, a recognition that is rare among professionals in her area.

In the “always on” work world, coaching is done both virtually and in-person to accommodate the leader’s demanding schedule. Coaching may focus on skills like conflict management, verbal communications, or developing a high performing team. There’s often a request to refine a person’s leadership presence (e.g. (building confidence, sharpening visual appearance, or expressing more warmth in communications).

Angie and the 3D Leadership team are particularly proud of the workshops they’ve designed, where the objective is to really engage people in their own learning process (versus lecture from the podium). In the women’s programs, Angie says, it’s necessary to get women talking and sharing their experiences as fast as possible. It keeps it real, builds trust, and helps women drop the protective barriers that they’ve formed around themselves at work.

Angie’s firm is also distinguished by its high touch, high impact approach. With corporate clients in New England and nearby New York City, they can interact frequently and easily without a lot of travel and downtime. However, when a client needs a coach in San Francisco, London or Zurich, the 3D network is both wide and deep. Beyond this close, personal approach, 3D Leadership Group is known for the business acumen and cohesion of its coaching team, and the long-standing relationships with clients across more than 7 industries.

There are many dimensions to this women-led company, so be sure to listen in as Angie shares her views on being a female entrepreneur, why they launched their Prism women’s program, and the types of pro-bono work they’ve engaged in to support women in business.

