Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Announces Its Interview with Doug Llewelyn of CUTV News Radio

Rudy L. Kusuma Radio Interview w/ Doug Llewelyn discussing "The Real Estate Office of The Future"

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma of Team NuVision announced earlier a radio interview with Doug Llewelyn of CUTV News. Doug is a former news reporter and magazine series host. The discussion revolves on the real estate office in the future and how Rudy had the idea of bringing the traditional business model to the real estate industry.

CUTV News is a reliable platform that only chooses the best business leaders and entrepreneurs that make a huge difference in America and worldwide. Team NuVision is a renowned real estate broker in the US and all over the world as due to the quality and outstanding services they offer to the client.

According to Rudy L. Kusuma, in a conventional business model, mostly is it breaks down into different departments like marketing, manufacturing, administrative, human resources, sales team, customer service, and many others.

This model looks fresh in real estate business because most real estate brokers or agents work independently and need to perform their prospecting, cold callings, door knockings, and also have to process their files.

In Team NuVision, every individual has a particular role in the transaction to serve the customer whether they are selling or looking for a property. The marketing department concentrates on prospecting as well as lead generation, and every month, they can get about 2,000 potential sellers and buyers. The objective of Team NuVision is to ensure that each incoming leads get recorded into the database. It doesn’t matter if it is coming from online source, billboard, television as well as radio. The same goes to the sales team, operations, customer service, human resources, transaction coordinator, finance and accounting department, which objectives are to serve the customers better and make the process of home buying and selling as smooth as possible as well as more comfortable for the potential clients.

About CUTV News:

CUTVNews is a leading news magazine television program highlighting the most thriving business throughout America. This platform has already featured many industry leaders on their shows. This is a professional and reliable News Magazine Shows with millions of followers and continues to be captivated by their informative, intellectual, as well as entertaining storytelling style.

About Doug Llewelyn:

Dough is nationally recognized host of TVs classic version of the ever-popular The People’s Court, a courtroom series along with Judge Wapner. He is also former news reporter as well as a magazine series host for the CBS-TV affiliates in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. He has a wide or broad background as a creative producer. He has broken new ground in various fields of broadcast television.

Those who are interested in learning more about how the Team NuVision system works, call 626-789-0159 or email at rudy@teamnuvision.net.



