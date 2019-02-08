INTRODUCING SUPERFAT, A NEW KETO, VEGAN & PALEO APPROVED NUT BUTTER NOW AVAILABLE ON KICKSTARTER

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperFat ( www.superfat.com ), a new health conscious nut butter brand, just launched on Kickstarter today! The product line is approved for popular American diets including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Atkins, as well as South Beach. SuperFat launched their pre-order campaign on February 4th via Kickstarter to over 800 backers and has surpassed their $10K goal in a little over three hours.In the 1960s, the sugar industry paid scientists to play down the link between heart disease and sugar by promoting saturated fat as the culprit. The demonization of saturated fat derives from a misunderstanding of processed foods containing sugar, chemicals and saturated fat; it isn’t the fat itself, it’s the packaged foods filled with sugar and low quality ingredients, which are optimized for taste and addiction, not health and performance.The makers of SuperFat believe in dispelling misconstrued myths about fat by alternatively optimizing nutrition based on science and results. Despite an individual’s diet of choice, fat is still an imperative component. As an all-natural product, SuperFat, is free of sugar, artificial sweeteners and refined or processed carbohydrates. Unlike the majority of nut butters on the market, which are loaded with fillers, sugar, overuse of oil, or low quality/cheap nuts, SuperFat offers quality fats, convenient packaging and amazing flavors combined with functional ingredients.“We are excited to bring a new product to consumers that is unlike any other competitor in the current marketplace. The SuperFat team executed months of research to ensure we provide the most nutritious ingredients without compromising flavor,” Mike Morris, Co-founder & COO of SuperFat.SuperFat nut butters are available in a variety of flavors and ingredients including Cocoa Coconut, MCT + Probiotic, Nitro Coffee + MCT, Original Macadamia Almond, as well as SuperFat Protein. To pre-order SuperFat or to learn more about the product line, please visit the brand’s Kickstarter Page



