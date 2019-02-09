"Necessity of a Data Breach Response Plan" - new article by attorney Frank Lauletta

Frank Lauletta, Partner at the Law Firm Lauletta Birnbaum 591 Mantua Blvd, location of Lauletta Birnbaum and Vert Properties (Frank Lauletta, Attorney) Frank Lauletta, Attorney Profile at solomonlawguild.com Lauletta Birnbaum, Attorney Frank A. Lauletta Office of Lauletta Birnbaum, Frank Lauletta, Partner

Experienced Business Attorney Frank Lauletta publishes an article on the necessity for companies to have a data breach response plan in place.

Companies should work with an attorney who is an expert in the field of data protection laws to ensure that they are ready and able to deploy a rapid response . . . should the need arise.” — Frank A. Lauletta, Attorney at Lauletta Birnbaum

Experienced business attorney Frank A. Lauletta discusses the critical importance of companies having a data breach response plan in place.In a rapidly evolving field with increasing regulatory oversight, companies dealing with personal or sensitive information should be mindful of their legal obligations with respect to data protection. While securing customer data and ensuring compliance with protection obligation is an obvious area of concern, another important aspect of data protection is having a contingency plan in place in case of an actual date breach.A company's obligations in case of data breach is now regulated by law in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. All states and DC now have data breach notification laws on the books, requiring companies to timely notify consumers of the breach. Furthermore, recent trend continues toward expansion of information covered by these data protection and strengthening of consumer protection.A major development in the field of data protection is the newly enacted General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") in Europe. While a comprehensive discussion of GDPR is beyond the scope of this article, GDPR is one of the most expansive data protection laws in the world. With the passage of GDPR and increasing public concern over data protection, many U.S. states are now strengthening their own data protection laws. Data protection laws in California and Vermont are some of the most stringent in the country. Furthermore, multiple states have amended their data protection laws in 2018, mostly expanding the scope of protected information and clarifying or adding obligations in case of a breach.These regulatory requirements regarding data breach highlight the need for companies to work diligently to create and maintain a data breach response plan. Companies should work with an attorney who is an expert in the field of data protection laws to ensure that they are ready and able to deploy a rapid response in accordance with all the applicable legal requirements should the need arise. Such planning is even more critical for multistate or international operations that may be subject to legal obligations in multiple jurisdictions.Mr. Lauletta notes that keeping the response plan up to date is just as critical as creating one. Because the field is undergoing such rapid changes across multiple jurisdictions, Mr. Lauletta stresses the importance of ensuring that there is process in place to regularly review and update the response plan. Any change in business operations may trigger the need for a review, such as expansion into new localities or addition of services or operations.



