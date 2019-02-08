Austin Massage Academy Adds Couples Massage To Student Massage Clinic Offering

A Couples Massage in Austin, Texas allows clients to get a custom massage therapy session for two at the same time, reducing time and increasing connection.

AUSTIN, TX, US, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Austin Massage Academy announced today that it will be offering Austin couples massage to its current offerings in its student massage clinic.

“The Austin Massage Academy trains students to become licensed massage therapists and, as part of that process, students must perform massages on the public to get their massage certification. By adding couples massage to our student massage clinic menu the Austin Massage Academy will provide more opportunities for students to obtain the skills they require and help fulfill a need of the community for great massage care”, said Xue Wang, Director of Therapy Instruction.

The Austin Massage Academy has a student massage clinic that is open to the public. The typical massage sessions run for 60-minutes and are priced lower when compared to most massage establishments. An Austin Couples Massage by definition is when two people are in the same massage therapy treatment room during the same appointment. Each massage client has their own massage therapist assigned to treat each person’s particular needs in terms of massage pressure and concentration of particular massage muscles ailments. Couples each have their own needs when they go to a massage therapist, so having a particular need met by an individual massage therapist is a crucial part to a couples massage. The main benefit of a couples massage is to allow two individuals wanting to get massage therapy to have their appointment occur simultaneously. The couples massage session also allows a connection to occur whereby each massage client can have a shared experience in a relaxing environment. By having each massage occur at the same time in the same room the massage experience will also conclude at the exact same time, reducing the waiting time for the other at the massage’s completion.

Appointments for the student massage clinic in relation to a Couples Massage in Austin, Texas can be booked online at https://www.austinmassageacdemy.com/couples-massage at any time.



About the Austin Massage Academy:

The Austin Massage Academy was founded by two professionals, Xue Wang and Kevin Welling, with different life paths- one an immigrant and single mother that found her place and passion in the business of massage and the other an Ivy League MBA that grew up in Austin, Texas. They joined forces to create a massage instructional facility in Austin with a simple charter: to provide world-class instruction in both massage and the business of massage, while making it accessible, so that anyone can create a career of their own without being saddled by the burden of student debt.

“Understanding how money and marketing works is every bit as important as knowing Anatomy and Kinesiology to the success of someone entering a career in massage”, Welling said.



