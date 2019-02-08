PUNE, INDIA, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2024”.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Industry 2019

Description:-

Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are a family of structurally diverse unconjugated glycan’s that are found in and unique to human breast milk, despite not actually being digestible by human infants. HMOs function as a prebiotic helping to establish commensal bacteria. HMOs also function as anti-adhesives that help prevent the attachment of microbial pathogens to mucosal surfaces.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 27.1% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abbott

Inbiose

Company two

Jennewein Biotechnologie

Glycom

ZuChem

Dextra Laboratories

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Neutral

Acidic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Laboratory Research

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Neutral

1.2.2 Acidic

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food Industry

1.3.2 Laboratory Research

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Abbott

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Abbott Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Inbiose

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Inbiose Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Company two

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Company two Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Jennewein Biotechnologie

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Jennewein Biotechnologie Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Glycom

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Glycom Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 ZuChem

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ZuChem Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

