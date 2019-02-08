PUNE, INDIA, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Investment Casting Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2024”.

Investment casting is a foundry process by which a metal part is produced from a ceramic (investment) mold that has been formed by a disposable (wax or plastic) pattern.

They are products using the lost wax process which is a process for producing near-net-shape metal parts. Investment casting process is an industrial process in which high technology waxes are used to form patterns that allow the production of components with accuracy, repeatability, versatility, and integrity in a variety of metals and high-performance alloys.

Investment casting is used to manufacture parts ranging from turbocharger wheels to golf club heads, from electronic boxes to hip replacement implants.

Scope of the Report:

Various investment casting plants are available for casting on which various, for example aluminum and copper-based, all alloys, but also special alloys and pure metals can be cast.

The main advantages of precision casting are weight reduction, increase in stability, freedom in design and cost reduction.

The global production of investment casting increases from 1510 K MT in 2012 to 1803 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.53%. In 2016, in term of volume, the global investment casting market is led by China, capturing about 60.67% of global investment casting production. In term of revenue, USA is the second’s largest market with the share of 32.66%. Because the products of USA are mainly aluminum and titanium investment casting products for the aerospace and defense end markets.

At present, the investment casting are rather dispersion and the major manufacturers of investment casting are Alcoa, Precision Castparts, CIREX, Zollern, Milwaukee Precision Casting, MetalTek, RLM Industries, Impro, Dongying Giayoung, Dongfeng, Ningbo Wanguan, Taizhou Xinyu, etc. Alcoa and Precision Castparts are industry-leading manufacturers of top-quality investment castings for a broad range of parts, industries and applications.

China is a big investment casting production country, but it is not strong country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from United States and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of investment casting. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

In application, investment casting downstream is wide and recently investment casting has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, aerospace &military, Industrial Gas Turbines and general industrial machinery and others. There is a big price gap in different application field. The United States local high-end manufacturers account for large share of the revenue market though they hold small consumption volume share of United States.

Globally, the investment casting market is mainly driven by growing demand for general industrial machinery which accounts for nearly 63.20% of total downstream consumption of investment casting in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, investment casting consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the sales of investment casting is estimated to be 2426 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Investment Casting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 24500 million US$ in 2024, from 19800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Investment Casting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alcoa

Precision Castparts

CIREX

Zollern

Milwaukee Precision Casting

MetalTek

RLM Industries

Impro

Dongying Giayoung

Dongfeng

Ningbo Wanguan

Taizhou Xinyu

Jiwei

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sodium Silicate Process

Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Aerospace &Military

Industrial Gas Turbines

General Industrial

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Investment Casting Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sodium Silicate Process

1.2.2 Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Aerospace &Military

1.3.3 Industrial Gas Turbines

1.3.4 General Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

Continued……

