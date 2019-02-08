Global Biofuels Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Biofuels – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Description:

Biofuels are non-fossil fuels. They are energy carriers that store the energy derived from organic materials (biomass), including plant materials and animal waste. First-generation biofuels are currently produced from food crops such as sugar cane and rapeseed. They include bioethanol (made from sugars and starch) and biodiesel (made from vegetable oil). Second-generation biofuels are under development and will be derived from non-food plant matter such as crop residues and agricultural or municipal wastes. They include bioethanol made from cellulosic materials such as straw or wood.

The two most widely used types of biofuels are bioethanol and biodiesel, so this report only focuses on bioethanol and biodiesel.

The market of biodiesel is quite separated. In 2015, the market share of the five largest companies accounted for 20.42% of global market, which are REG, Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM and Louis Dreyfus. The global production of biodiesel reached 27768 K MT in 2015. EU is the biggest production base and consumption area of biodiesel, followed by USA, South America and China. Though enjoying a high share in fuel market, in many European countries, the biodiesel industry are threatened by overcapacity. In China, the market of biodiesel fuel is also in a tough situation, since governmental supports from local authorities are very limited.

USA is the biggest producer and consumer of bioethanol, the production accounted for 57.65% of global production in 2015, followed by South America, accounted for 27.62%. The leader player of bioethanol are Poet, ADM, Valero, Green Plains and Flint Hills Resource. Poet is the leader of bioethanol of the world, accounted for 5.00% of the total amount.

The raw materials of biofuels are mainly corn and vegetable oils. The biofuels market offers immense opportunities countries such as U.K., India, and China, as these regions have high petroleum prices and a large number of diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles. Generally, the price of petroleum fluctuates with the price of raw material. However, the impact of petroleum on biofuels is the major factor. Since 2015, the sharp decrease of petroleum price also triggered the trending down of biofuels price, which made small scale manufacturers hard to survive.

Global Biofuels market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biofuels.

This report researches the worldwide Biofuels market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Biofuels breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Diester Industries

Neste Oil Rotterdam

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu Group

Longyan Zhuoyue

Shandong Jinjiang

Biofuels Breakdown Data by Type

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Biofuels Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

Biofuels Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Biofuels Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Global Biofuels Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biofuels Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biofuels Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bioethanol

1.4.3 Biodiesel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biofuels Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industrial Fuels

1.5.3 Transportation Fuels

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Diester Industries

8.1.1 Diester Industries Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels

8.1.4 Biofuels Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Neste Oil Rotterdam

8.2.1 Neste Oil Rotterdam Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels

8.2.4 Biofuels Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 ADM

8.3.1 ADM Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels

8.3.4 Biofuels Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Infinita Renovables

8.4.1 Infinita Renovables Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels

8.4.4 Biofuels Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Biopetrol

8.5.1 Biopetrol Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels

8.5.4 Biofuels Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Cargill

8.6.1 Cargill Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels

8.6.4 Biofuels Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Ital Green Oil

8.7.1 Ital Green Oil Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels

8.7.4 Biofuels Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Glencore

8.8.1 Glencore Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels

8.8.4 Biofuels Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Louis Dreyfus

8.9.1 Louis Dreyfus Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Biofuels

8.9.4 Biofuels Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Renewable Energy Group

8.11 RBF Port Neches

8.12 Ag Processing

8.13 Elevance

8.14 Marathon Petroleum Corporation

8.15 Evergreen Bio Fuels

Continued…..



