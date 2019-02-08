Process Automation Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Process Automation Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of "Process Automation Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

Process automation is the technology-enabled automation of complex business processes. 
Process automation consists of integrating applications, restructuring labor resources and using software applications throughout the organization. 
In 2018, the global Process Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
ABB 
Emerson Electric 
Danaher 
Omron 
Mitsubishi Electric 
Schneider Electric 
Rockwell Automation 
Siemens 
Yokogawa Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Software 
Hardware 
Services

Market segment by Application, split into 
Water Treatment Plant 
Chemical Manufacturing Industry 
Paper Industry 
Metals Industry 
Pharmaceutical Industries 
Food and Beverage Industry 
Oil & Gas Industry 
Automotive Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Key Stakeholders 
Process Automation Manufacturers 
Process Automation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Process Automation Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Process Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Software 
1.4.3 Hardware 
1.4.4 Services 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Process Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Water Treatment Plant 
1.5.3 Chemical Manufacturing Industry 
1.5.4 Paper Industry 
1.5.5 Metals Industry 
1.5.6 Pharmaceutical Industries 
1.5.7 Food and Beverage Industry 
1.5.8 Oil & Gas Industry 
1.5.9 Automotive Industry 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Process Automation Market Size 
2.2 Process Automation Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Process Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Process Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 ABB 
12.1.1 ABB Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Process Automation Introduction 
12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development 
12.2 Emerson Electric 
12.2.1 Emerson Electric Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Process Automation Introduction 
12.2.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development 
12.3 Danaher 
12.3.1 Danaher Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Process Automation Introduction 
12.3.4 Danaher Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Danaher Recent Development 
12.4 Omron 
12.4.1 Omron Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Process Automation Introduction 
12.4.4 Omron Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Omron Recent Development 
12.5 Mitsubishi Electric 
12.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Process Automation Introduction 
12.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development 
12.6 Schneider Electric 
12.6.1 Schneider Electric Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Process Automation Introduction 
12.6.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development 
12.7 Rockwell Automation 
12.7.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Process Automation Introduction 
12.7.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development 
12.8 Siemens 
12.8.1 Siemens Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Process Automation Introduction 
12.8.4 Siemens Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Siemens Recent Development 
12.9 Yokogawa Electric 
12.9.1 Yokogawa Electric Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Process Automation Introduction 
12.9.4 Yokogawa Electric Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Yokogawa Electric Recent Development

wiseguyreports

