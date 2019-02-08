Frozen Bakery Products Global Market 2019 Analysis by Type :– Frozen Bread, Frozen Pizza Crust, Frozen Cake & Pastry

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Frozen Bakery Products -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen Bakery Products Industry

Description

The Global Frozen Bakery Products market has been estimated at USD 15,464.3 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22,91.9 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2021. Frozen bakery products allow customers prepare food in a short period of time without requiring a pastry chef or a specialized oven. They do not require any preservatives as microorganisms cannot grow when the temperature is below-9.5 °C. The other most important benefit of frozen bakery products is less food wastage as stores can bake based on demand, while keeping remaining products frozen and preserved.

Associated British Foods plc, Arytza AG, Europastry SA, General Mills, Inc., Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Lantmannen Unibake International, Vandemoortele NV, Cole’s Quality Foods Inc., Kellogg Company and ConAgra Foods, Inc. are the major players of Global market.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1051547-frozen-bakery-products-market-by-type-frozen-bread-frozen-pizza-crust

The market for Frozen Bakery Products is mainly driven due to growing trend towards ready-to-bake products and rising demand for convenience food products due to hectic lifestyles. Also, quick-service restaurants and retail chains are being benefitted from frozen bakery products as they can now readily thaw frozen bakery products or prepare fresh items using frozen dough. But, the market growth can be constrained due to preference for freshly baked products, scarcity of raw materials along with high costs of packaging and transportation.

Global market for Frozen Bakery Products is segmented based on type and distribution channel. By type, the market is further sub-segmented into Frozen Bread, Frozen Pizza Crust, Frozen Cake & Pastry. By Distribution Channel, the market is further sub-segmented into Artisan Baker, Retail, Catering. Frozen pizza crust market consists of the largest share followed by the frozen bread market and the others. Increased consumption of bread has created a saturated market for frozen bread while frozen cakes and pastries are growing fast.

Geographically, Global market for Frozen Bakery Products is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle-East and Africa. Europe is the biggest market in terms of market share across the globe, followed by North America. The European market for Frozen Bakery Products is witnessing a considerable growth due to high growth owing to increasing demand for “thaw-and-serve” and “bake-off” products that offer convenience to households as well as retail bakeries, grocery stores, and quick-service restaurants.

The Frozen Bakery Products market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, which is greatly affected due to growing technological innovation, and increasing consumer preference towards convenience and ready-to-eat meal

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1051547-frozen-bakery-products-market-by-type-frozen-bread-frozen-pizza-crust

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET DEFINITION

1.2 KEY DELIVERABLES OF THE STUDY

1.3 BASE CURRENCY, BASE YEAR, AND FORECAST PERIOD

1.4 GENERAL STUDY ASSUMPTIONS

2 RESEARCH APPROACH AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 INTRODUCTION

2.1.1 SIZE ESTIMATION

2.1.2 FORECASTING METHODOLOGY

2.2 RESEARCH PHASES

2.2.1 Secondary research

2.2.2 Primary research

2.2.3 Econometric modelling

2.2.4 Expert validation

2.3 ANALYSIS DESIGN

2.4 STUDY TIMELINE

3 OVERVIEW

3.1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.2 KEY INFERENCES

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Advancements in freezing technologies

4.1.2 The ever-increasing demand for ready to prepare food

4.1.3 Development of logistics

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Concerns over healthy eating

4.2.2 Competition with fresh products for market share

4.2.3 Keeping up with the Technology

4.2.4 Miscellaneous

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increase in working class women

4.3.2 Desire for convenience

4.3.3 Embracing Technology

4.3.4 Tapping the kids’ food market

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 The lost trust in the frozen food

4.4.2 Competition from local fresh food bakeries

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Global Frozen Bakery Products Market, By Product Type

5.3 Global Frozen Bakery Products Market, By Distribution Channel

6 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

7 STRATEGIC ANALYSES

7.1 PESTLE Analysis

7.1.1 Political

7.1.2 Economical

7.1.3 Social

7.1.4 Technological

7.1.5 Legal

7.1.6 Environmental

7.2 Porter’s Five Forces

7.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

7.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

7.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.2.5 Industry Rivalry

8 MARKET LEADERS’ ANALYSIS

8.1 Associated British Foods Plc

8.2 Aryzta AG

8.3 Europastry S.A

8.4 General Mills

8.5 Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

8.6 Lantmannen Unibake International

8.7 Vandemoortele NV

8.8 Cole’s Quality Foods Inc.

8.9 Kellogg Company

8.1 ConAgra Brands

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Comparative Analysis

9.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3 Collaborations, Agreements & Expansions

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1051547

Continued…

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.