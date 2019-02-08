Experienced Consultant Ziad EL Shurafa announces new Citizenship By Investment Blog

Ziad El Shurafa

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Today, Ziad El Shurafa, a 20-year veteran of the immigration industry, announced the release of his new blog about Citizenship By Investment programs worldwide. The new blog is a new effort to educate investors seeking second citizenship and guide them through the selection process.

The blog will be focused on outlining the features of each Citizenship By Investment program that Ziad El Shurafa consults on, including countries like Cyprus, Malta, Grenada, Bulgaria, Montenegro, and other nations. “There are many countries that offer Citizenship By Investment programs, sifting through the details of each program can become a nightmare for the ordinary investor”, said Ziad El Shurafa.

The new immigration-focused blog which can be found at www.ziad-el-shurafa.com will reveal the best options for investors based on each individual situation. Ziad and his colleagues will attempt to regularly post new information to help in the process of selecting and applying to the best Citizenship By Investment programs.



About Ziad EL Shurafa Consulting.: Ziad El Shurafa has been working as an independent immigration consultant for over 20 years. He has helped over 1000 families select, apply and immigrate to different countries including North America (USA & Canada), UK, European Union, The Caribbean, and other destinations. His process of consulting starts with understanding the current situation of each family, and their future goals of settlement and retirement.



Ziad El Shurafa helped over 1000 families immigrate abroad. Ziad EL Shurafa consults investors on Citizenship By Investment programs.



