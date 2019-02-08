Variety Stores in Saudi Arabia In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Variety Stores in Saudi Arabia - 2018” research report to its database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description :

The wide range of products offered at low prices by variety stores continued to attract local consumers in 2018. Even though mainstream retailers such as hypermarkets that often feature similar non-grocery items to variety stores, provide massive discounts and promotions, the much lower prices from the latter maintained customer loyalty as they searched for more functional items. Variety stores in Saudi Arabia is especially popular for stationery, party supplies, inexpensive cosmetics, disposabl...

Euromonitor International's Variety Stores in Saudi Arabia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Request For sample Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727484-variety-stores-in-saudi-arabia

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Variety Stores market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Click Here For Complete Report » https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3727484-variety-stores-in-saudi-arabia

Table Of Content

Headlines

Prospects

Variety Stores A Popular Channel for Non-grocery Household Items

Asian Products Continue To Dominate With Innovative Design, Functionality and Cheaper Prices

Social Media Strengthens Demand for Variety Store Products

Competitive Landscape

Leading Variety Store Daiso To Experience Competition From New Entrants

Hazaz and Similar Local Variety Stores Are Widely Popular

Online Platforms To Compete With Variety Stores

Channel Data

Table 1 Variety Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 2 Variety Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Variety Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Variety Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Variety Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018

Table 6 Variety Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018

Table 7 Variety Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023

Table 8 Variety Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Retailing Impacted by Economic Restructuring

Discounters Posts Robust Value Growth Compared To Competitors

Key Developments in Online Payments Infrastructure and Solutions To Facilitate Growth of Internet Retailing

Saudization Impacts Workforce and Operations in Retailing

Retail Growth To Stabilise Over the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 9 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 13 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 15 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 17 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 18 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 19 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 20 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 21 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 22 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 29 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

Table 30 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018

Table 31 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2013-2018

Table 32 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 33 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2013-2018

Table 34 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2013-2018

Table 35 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 36 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 37 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Continued …

About Us:

“Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories”.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.