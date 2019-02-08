Theodora Uniken Venema of Downtown Brokers Returns to CUTV News Radio

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achieving the American dream is basically defined as attaining wealth through hard work. Theodora is the embodiment of an American success story since she immigrated from her homeland in the Netherlands to the U.S. in 1981. To be inspired by her extraordinary life is to trace her roots back to her childhood and follow her awe inspiring journey to success.

Theodora is a life coach and owner of Downtown Brokers an exceptional real estate company.

“Remarkably, the lifestyle in the Netherlands has not changed much in the last forty years since I moved to the U.S.,” says Theodora. “The city has the same major harbor for freights connecting all the rivers from the Netherlands. Over the bridge there are a few modern buildings in between historic buildings. The museums and cathedrals that have been there for at least a thousand years are still standing.”

Famous for its iconic windmills, lovely tulips, and charming canals, The Netherlands is where Theodora was born and bred. From a small country town her fondest childhood memories are family moments and traditions like walking to the bakery with her mother for fresh out of the oven bread. Bicycling, a way of life here, continues to be as customary and conventional as it’s ever been.

“Walking to the bakery is still a tradition and people have no problem going on foot whether rain or sun,” says Theodora. “In order to get to the city it’s much better to walk or take public transportation since no cars are allowed in the city.”

According to Theodora, life in Europe and America are totally contrasting. She advises Americans visiting the Netherlands to have an open mind, be flexible, and view everything as a promising opportunity. More importantly Americans must adapt to the “European” way of doing things when they come abroad.

“Don’t expect to have your food prepared “your way,” in the Netherlands the food you order is served “as is,” on the menu,” says Theodora.

Eating out requires certain hours everyone adheres to, for instance lunch is served from 12 to 2 and not a minute after. When in Europe you become “European” and you don’t go against the grain, you learn to adapt.

“It’s amazing how different the culture in the Netherlands and America are but that’s the beauty of it and I blend the best of both worlds,” says Theodora.

Investors that seek Theodora out recognize how investing In America is extremely lucrative. They are highly educated and generally have a strategic plan hoping she will guide them where they are uncertain of how to tread carefully.

“I’m the coach that helps my clients figure out the precise way to avoid the obstacles I faced when I first came to America,” says Theodora “When foreigners invest in America they find how extremely profitable it is and they unequivocally help stimulate the American economy. It’s absolutely a win win for all of us.”

CUTV News Radio will continue its series on Theodora Uniken Venema in a series of interviews with Jim Masters at 1 p.m. EST on February 11th and 18th.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on our guest please visit www.downtownbrokers.com

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno



