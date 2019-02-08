Sugar Confectionery Industry 2018 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2023

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Sugar Confectionery Market In Philippines - 2018” research report to its database

Sugar confectionery recorded marginally faster growth in 2018 compared with 2017 in both current value and volume terms. The steady improvement in the product variety available and the expansion of the distribution reach of key players were amongst the factors that ensured its favourable performance in 2018. Medicated confectionery, which is the biggest category in sugar confectionery, was a key source of growth, since some brands, such as Jack 'n' Jill Maxx (Universal Robina Corp), are position...

Euromonitor International's Sugar Confectionery in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content

Headlines

Prospects

Stable Performance Supported by Continuous Improvement in Product Variety

New Product Options Have Minimal Differentiation

Forecast Period Trends

Competitive Landscape

Universal Robina Corp Leads Sugar Confectionery

Perfetti Van Melle Philippines Leads Lollipops and Mints

Forecast Period Trends

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type:

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2013-2018

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2014-2018

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2015-2018

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Growth in Packaged Food Current Value Sales Improves in 2018

Differentiation Is A Key Goal of New Launches and Competitive Strategies

Universal Robina Corp Maintains Its Market Lead

Supermarkets and Other Grocery Retailers Remain the Leading Distribution Channels

Slight Market Slowdown Projected Over the Forecast Period

Foodservice

Sales To Foodservice

Consumer Foodservice

Category Data

Table 13 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 14 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 15 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Market Data

Table 17 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 18 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 19 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 20 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2014-2018

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2015-2018

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 24 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 25 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Continued …

