SANTUARI RESTAURANT, an Exquisite New Venue, Invites Guests for Grand Brunch Opening Coming Valentine’s Day Weekend

“Our vision is simplified excellence in everything we do.” -Santuari’s Executive Chef, Brendan Mica

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the gorgeous city of Toluca Lake, SANTUARI RESTAURANT, an exquisite new venue offering fresh Californian cuisine with delicious Mediterranean accents, welcomes guests for weekend brunches, starting this Valentine’s Day weekend, Saturday, February 16th & Sunday, February 17th, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

“We are very excited to welcome guests to our upcoming weekend brunches,” states Kim Gregory, Santuari’s general manager, “Our amazing space features a separate bar, lounge, patio, and we’re even more available now with our extended hours. It’s going to be a fantastic and tasty brunch experience for all of our guests, both new and old.”

Saturday and Sunday brunches will commence on February 16th and 17th from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM and will continue to take place for all future weekends.

Santuari’s brunch will feature a special new fruit and sparkling wine creation, the “Santimosa”, a cousin of the Mimosa, in blood orange, passion fruit, pomegranate, blackberry, and blueberry flavors. Each Santimosa is only $5.00! Also featured is a house juiced Bloody Mary with Applewood Smoked Bacon. Not enough for you? Try a Strawberry Gelato coupe drenched with Spanish sparkling wine.

Recently announced as winner of “Best New Restaurant – 2018” by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community, Santuari Restaurant has been a hit since its opening, with items on its diverse menu that everybody can enjoy.

Santuari’s Executive Chef Brendan Mica showcases a scratch kitchen. Santuari’s many exciting brunch items include:

Ras al Hanout Shortrib Hash featuring a poached egg, fingerling potatoes, poblano peppers, and red onion hollandaise;

Crab Benedict, which includes hollandaise, grilled focaccia, chard, and crispy leeks;

Pork Chorizo Burger made with manchego, pickled onions, aioli, brioche, and a sunny side egg;

Pain Perdu, Santuari’s French Toast topped with Chantilly cream, toasted almonds, and cranberry currant compote;

Vegetable Egg White Frittata with delicious roasted mushrooms, peppers, shaved vegetables, and meyer lemon gremolata.

"I recently attended the Holiday Brunch at Santuari, and I have never had a finer dining experience," raves Michael Levine, a satisfied diner, "the menu and atmosphere are exquisite, and I cannot wait till this restaurant gets the recognition it deserves."

“The newest winner among the 4,700 member “Best of Los Angeles Award” community, Santuari Restaurant truly celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles,” BoLAA member Aurora DeRose stated. “This is what Los Angeles is all about— delicious diversity and excellence.”

Reservations for the Saturday & Sunday Brunch can be made at www.santuarirestaurant.com or the Brunch Link below, or by calling 323-902-9700

Make your Reservation here on our Yelp Link: https://goo.gl/M35v7D

Santuari Restaurant

6711 Forest Lawn Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 902-9700

*COMPLIMENTARY VALET PARKING*



