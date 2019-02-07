Elemental LED Partners with Casey Bergquist, Inc.

Diode LED Brand Now Represented by Leading Sales Agency in Colorado

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions announced today a partnership with Casey Bergquist, Inc., a manufacturers’ representative firm, to further strengthen the Diode LED brand in the states of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska. Elemental LED provides a wide variety of superior quality linear, task, and accent LED lighting solutions for all types of applications.

Casey Bergquist, Inc., is celebrating over 20 years in business this year, and is headquartered in Denver, CO with a dedicated team that specialize in electrical solutions. They primarily serve the contractor, end user, MRO and OEM markets for electrical products and solutions.

“The Diode LED product portfolio is a great match for our customer base,” said Erik Estes, Principal of Casey Bergquist, Inc. “We were looking for creative lighting solutions that can be customized to our customer’s needs to fill a needed gap in our line card. Diode LED fits the bill.”

“We are excited to partner with the team at Casey Bergquist to grow this previously underserved region,” said Matt John, Chief Strategy Officer of Elemental LED. “Our philosophies are aligned in that the customer experience comes first.”

About Casey Bergquist:

Casey Bergquist, Inc. is a leading Manufacturers’ Representative firm in Colorado, Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle – serving the contractor, end user, MRO and OEM markets for electrical and telecommunications equipment. With our significant experience in the electrical business, our team provides superior customer service, technical support, marketing and sales expertise. Our focus is to match the products and solutions offered by the manufacturers we represent to best suit our customers' needs. From our central location in Denver, we're able to serve one of the fastest growing markets in the country.



About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of lighting, power supplies, and controls. We specialize in superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.



