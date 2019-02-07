Untold Horizon Announces Partnership with Travel Safety Association DAN Boater

Untold Horizon and DAN Boater partnership provides boating community with powerful service bundle of professional voyage planning and travel safety coverage.

RYE, NY, US, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rye, NY – Medical emergencies are one of the primary scenarios requiring emergency response by the United States Coast Guard. Untold Horizon and DAN Boater , the world’s premier travel safety association, have taken steps to improve the safety of the recreational boating community by forming a partnership.With over 35 years of experience with medical emergencies on both land and water, DAN Boater has coordinated over 10,000 medevacs, fielded more than 100,000 emergency calls, and spent more than 300,000 medical resource hours on duty. A membership with DAN Boater includes: 24/7 emergency hotline, medical information line, global medical evacuation and repatriation, search and rescue response coverage, travel health and safety resources, and other additional travel assistance services.With this new partnership, Untold Horizon’s Premium and Seasonal plans will include a one-year family membership with DAN Boater. Current members of DAN Boater are also eligible to receive $80 off their first monthly payment towards Untold Horizon’s Premium and Seasonal memberships.“Untold Horizon’s voyage planning process allows for a safe, well thought out journey that enables cruisers and sailors to get underway with confidence and peace of mind,” acknowledges William Ziefle, President and CEO of DAN. “And should something go wrong—on or off the water—the added benefit of a DAN Boater membership offers an extra layer of protection.”Untold Horizon’s goal is to help make recreational boating and cruising experience as safe as possible through proper preparation. “Our service bridges the gap between the commercial and recreational community. For the first time the recreational community has access to the training and experience of professional mariners, through customized voyage planning. With DAN Boater’s dedication to safety, and years of experience, this partnership was a no brainer” Says Jeremy Dann, President of Untold Horizon LLC.To learn more about the benefits of DAN Boater, visit danboater.orgEstablished in 2018 Untold Horizon LLC is a new online voyage planning service providing customized plans for recreational boaters to any destination within the coastal united states, Bahamas, and Caribbean. All plans are designed around the customers personal boating experience, type of vessel, and comfort. Get underway with confidence, knowing that your plan has been prepared by a professional. For more information please visit www.untoldhorizon.com



