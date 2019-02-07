Eastern Mystery Board Game on Kickstarter

An eastern style ancient board game with full of mysteries! The most wanted game for families and friend groups.

Go is to Western chess what philosophy is to double-entry accounting.” — Trevanian, Shibumi

BRESCIA, LOMBARDY, ITALY, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastern Mystery a new board game from CreaLab is going to be launched on Kickstarter in the middle of February.

Eastern Mystery has been play tested by over 30 people across the world, and it will launch on Kickstarter with the full art and design complete. The Kickstarter campaign will feature the game at €19, including VAT and custom costs to individuals in the US, Canada, and the European Union. https://kck.st/2DQWcwd

About the game:

Many centuries ago, in a land beyond the seas and mountains, lay the Great Eastern Nation. It was ruled by a gracious and cordial Emperor, whose rule blessed the land with a stable and peaceful existence. Many who served the Emperor loved him and wished for his rule to endure, but he also had cunning enemies.One day the Emperor received an invitation to a marriage ceremony. Traitors saw this as their chance, and poisoned him.

The Emperor has gone. Now it is your chance to leave your mark on Eastern History! Your legacy will be remembered as one of either admiration or hatred. Those who show courage and determination will reshape the history of the East.

Number of players:

The design of this mystic game based on Eastern History where up to 12 players, playing in two teams, act as heirs to the throne. Those who show courage and determination can reshape the history of the East.

Time required:

Eastern Mystery is a simple game to learn but is full of unexpected nuances, with a single competitive game taking approximately 15-20 minutes per player. Eastern Mystery is intuitive and simple enough for new gamers to be able to jump right in with plenty of tasks to complete. https://kck.st/2DQWcwd

The board shows an ancient carpet with original eastern features; players take turns rolling dice to cross the board via its 'carpet spaces' and conquer six different thrones on the edges. As players cross the board they may encounter many different tasks on unique carpet spaces; their interactions with these characters may help or hinder their progress toward their end goal.

Eastern Mystery uses simple rules but involves various tasks. The more you play the more nuances you will discover. Points are awarded for collecting sets of thrones; the player who gains the maximum number of thrones in the end will be crowned as the winner! Prove your worth in an intense duel against an intricate game.

For more information, please visit Kickstarter Page https://www.kck.st/2DQWcwd

Instagram Page https://www.instagram.com/easternmystery/

Twitter Page https://twitter.com/easternmystery

Youtube Promo Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjckR5Q2N9c

