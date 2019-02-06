Daniel Simmons Ceremonially Sworn In as DOE Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Daniel R Simmons was ceremonially sworn in by U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry as the Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE). First confirmed by the U.S. Senate on January 2, 2019, Simmons was officially sworn in to the Assistant Secretary role on January 16, 2019. Today’s ceremony provided an opportunity to honor him and his new role before his family, friends and colleagues.

“From the moment I was sworn in as Secretary, I’ve been clear that we’re committed to an all-of-the-above energy policy. I have the utmost confidence that Assistant Secretary Simmons is going to excel with the EERE team to make American energy abundant, affordable, efficient, and secure,” said U.S. Secretary Rick Perry.

“Thanks to the power of innovation, we have become the world’s second highest generator of wind and solar power,” said Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “Renewables, along with energy storage and energy efficiency, are critical elements of our overall energy and economic strategy, and I am pleased to have Assistant Secretary Simmons on board to continue advancing our country’s renewable technologies.”

In his role as Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Mr. Simmons leads EERE to promote affordable and reliable energy to enhance America’s economic growth and energy security. He oversees technology development in the energy efficiency, renewable power and sustainable transportation sectors.

Before joining the U.S. Department of Energy, Daniel served as the Institute for Energy Research’s Vice President for Policy, overseeing its energy and climate policy work at the state and federal level.

He previously served as the director of the Natural Resources Task Force of the American Legislative Exchange Council, was a research fellow at the Mercatus Center and worked as professional staff on the Committee on Resources of the U.S. House of Representatives.

He is a graduate of Utah State University and George Mason University School of Law.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940