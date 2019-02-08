MAS, DBS Bank, ConsenSys, HSBC, Ripple, R3, ANZ, Northern Trust, SGX and more at Singapore Blockchain Conference

300 experts return to Singapore in May for Asia Pacific’s leading conference for banks and financial institutions implementing blockchain technology

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fintech Network is excited to announce the return of the Blockchain for Finance Conference, Asia Pacific, Singapore, May 7-8 2019 ( http://bit.ly/2DXOhNw ). This will provide a platform for financial institutions and banks to network with technology providers, regulators and professional service firms whilst showcasing the latest blockchain advancements within financial services.We’ve seen discussions move from educating the sector to understanding what blockchain technology is, to now building business models that underline the key benefits of what this technology can bring to the financial world.In order to develop the agenda for BFC APAC this year, we embarked upon an intensive research period speaking with senior finance and technology experts. This has helped us to pinpoint the most ground-breaking projects that are already in production and the key challenges that lie ahead which we will be showcasing on May 7-8.These include:• The Business Model: Hear from experts on the ways that blockchain technology is disrupting traditional business models and helping financial service firms become more efficient• Regulatory Guidance: Explore how the Asia Pacific is becoming a technology thought leader helped by the partnerships between regulators and financial companies by hearing from key experts involved in project Ubin• Securities: Understand the use cases for blockchain tech in securities and thoughts to be considered when moving forward with an Asia-Led DLT infrastructure• Trade Finance: Analyse the ways that trade finance processes can be improved with DLT and hear from the leading financial institutions who are working to implement this• STOs: Consider tokenisation as a whole, delving deeper into tokenisation of securities to understand how to remain compliant and legal in this spaceThese topics will be reviewed through keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops and networking sessions. If you’re working to implement blockchains within finance, I hope that you will join us over the two days and be part of the debate!This year we have speakers from the likes of ANZ, AXA, ConsenSys, DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, Japan Exchange Group, Manulife, MAS, Northern Trust, R3, Ripple, Siam Commercial Bank, Singapore Exchange, Standard Chartered and more!For full access to the agenda, speaker line up, audience breakdown and more, download the conference brochure here: http://bit.ly/2DXOhNw If you have any further questions about the meeting or wish to get involved please get in touch on the details below.Best WishesHannah KitchenProject Manager | FinTech Networkt: +44 (0) 203 4098416 | e: hkitchen@fintecnet.com



