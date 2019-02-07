Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Credit Suisse’s 24th Annual Energy Summit

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations will attend Credit Suisse’s 24th Annual Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado on Monday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Mark Smith and Dave Wilson will present on behalf of the Company on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 3:20 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time.



The investor slides to be used during the conference will be available for download on the Company’s website .

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com .

IR Contact:

Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations

918-588-5190

investor.relations@hpinc.com



