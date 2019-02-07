Gencell Energy Launches Large-Scale Production with Flex to Meet Market Demand for its Fuel Cell Power Solutions

GenCell CEO, Rami Reshef (left) and Avichai Ramot, General Manager of Flex Ofakim (right) GenCell CEO Rami Reshef (third from left) unveils new production line with Deputy Minister in the Israeli PM’s Office, Michael Oren (first left of centre); Mayor of Ofakim, Izik Danino (first right of centre); and GenCell investor and Chairman, Benny Landa (centre)

PETACH TIKVAH, ISRAEL, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petach Tikvah, Israel – February 7 2018 – GenCell Energy , the Israel-based fuel cell power solution provider, today announced a strategic partnership with global production company, Flex , and the launch of a new jointly-designed production line. Following strong global demand for its fuel cell solutions, this collaboration will enable GenCell to scale its manufacturing capacity to support the company’s rapid growth strategy and mission to replace polluting diesel generators with affordable clean energy.Operating manufacturing facilities across the world and employing approximately 200,000 professionals spanning 30 countries, Flex provides GenCell the expanded production capacity to manufacture and deploy its backup and primary power fuel cell solutions at scale. Flex will start producing GenCell fuel cells at its manufacturing facility in Ofakim, Israel, with other production lines set to be opened across the globe in the future.Rami Reshef, CEO, GenCell comments: “Our vision for many years has been to develop technology that generates clean, cost-effective and reliable power as a means to enable companies the world over to ‘Say No to Diesel’ and reduce their dependency on diesel generators. This launch represents a milestone for our business and takes us another step closer to achieving this goal. Following successful installations in 11 countries across a variety of industries such as utilities, factories and command & control centers around the globe, in order to now drive our growth forward to the next stage, we need to ramp up our production capacity fast and enjoy economy of scale; the new production line will let us realize these growth objectives and advance our mission.”Providing an ultra-reliable continuous source of backup and off-grid power, GenCell alkaline fuel cells are used for applications where the continuous supply of electricity is vital, from telecoms to homeland security and niche automated industries, and most recently at an intensive care unit that is drawing further interest from hospitals worldwide. Powered by hydrogen and ammonia, the solutions generate reliable, clean energy, ensuring the fuel source remains carbon-neutral and highly-efficient, and feature the capacity to be monitored remotely using advanced IoT capabilities.Avichai Ramot, General Manager of Flex Ofakim, comments, “For many years, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and providing credible alternatives that are fit for purpose and can become mainstream, has been a huge global challenge. As a business, we proactively look for opportunities to support the development and large-scale production of clean energy solutions, and we’re therefore excited to accelerate the production of GenCell’s fuel cells via our manufacturing facility in Ofakim. GenCell’s proven technology and strong market demand, led by a mature and experienced management team, demonstrates a business with great potential – we are pleased to partner with them.”



