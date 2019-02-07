Insights into Debris Mitigation & Future Space Responsibilities at Military Space Situational Awareness Conference 2019

Military Space Situational Awareness 2019

SMi Group reports: Explore critical space management strategies at the 14th Annual Military Space Situational Awareness conference this April.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space is becoming more congested, competitive and contested with thousands of small LEO satellites set to be put into orbit over the next decade.For this reason, SMi Group are delighted to host Military Space Situation Awareness 2019 with an agenda that will explore the urgent need for space management strategies, as the domain grows increasingly congested and contested with debris and satellites. The two-day conference taking place in London on the 1st-2nd April, will bring together key military, government, civilian and industry stakeholders to discuss technologies and strategies being utilised to build a greater understanding of where assets are, how they are moving and the management of space assets at the end of their shelf life.A few of the Industry experts who are set to give presentations exploring space debris, include:Mr Sean Goldsbrough, Senior Orbital Analyst, UK Space Agency, will present on ‘Debris Mitigation and Future Space responsibilities’ covering these topics:• Coordination of national and international level to reach debris mitigation solutions• Membership of the Inter Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC)• Re-entry prediction and SSA and utilisation of the Starbrook system for satellite monitoring• Work with Cranfield University to develop engineering solutions to disposing spacecraft at end of life• Ensuring the satellites don’t become debris throughout their orbital lifetime• Future responsibilities to ensure a coherent approach to space managementMr Simon George, Senior Scientist, DSTL and Mr Andrew Ash, Principle Scientist, Dstl, will present on ‘DSTL Activities In SSA’ covering these topics:• S&T approaches to overcoming future SSA challenges• The future space environment and population• The Daedalus experiment – providing a low-cost alternative to de-orbiting and preventing space debris (including outcomes from the RemoveDebris mission)• Analysis of LEO and MEO orbit structures and its importance in determining future launch patterns• Ground-based surveillance and its role in monitoring space congestion• Building a collaborative approach to UK space domain awarenessDr. Douglas Hendrix, CEO, ExoAnalytic Solutions, will present on ‘Technology for an Evolving Space Surveillance and Tracking Market’ covering these topics:• Current Paradigm - Space Situational Awareness- Background and current services- Limitations and challenges• Future paradigm - Space traffic management & Space Defense- Space Traffic Management- Services specific for STM- Technology and process requirements- Benefits and implications• Space Defense- Services specific for space defense- Technology and process requirements- Benefits and implications• Identification of activities best suited for commercial providers or militaries a future constructDownload the event brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up at http://www.military-space.com/einpress In addition, there are two post-conference workshops taking place on the 3rd April including:Workshop A: ‘Space Law: What Space Sovereignty Means for Operating Safely in the 4th Domain’ hosted by Mr Klisman Murati, Director, Pangaea WireWorkshop B: ‘Firming up the rules of the road: the legal Mechanics of STM’ hosted by Squadron Leader (Ret’d) Ralph Dinsley, Associate & Founder, Reflecting SpaceWith 120+ attendees expected, 7+ hours of networking and an extensive exhibition space – once again this year’s conference will provide an unparalleled chance to meet and network with all the key players in this important domain.Recent attendees include: Military University of Technology – Poland, Kratos, CGI, Thales, Serco, STFC, RAL and many more.There is an Early Bird saving of £100 for the conference expiring on 28/02/2019, register at http://www.military-space.com/einpress Military Space Situational AwarenessConference: 1st and 2nd April 2019Two post-conference workshops: 3rd April 2019London, United KingdomGold Sponsor: ExoAnalytics SolutionsSponsors and Exhibitors: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, L3 Applied Defense Solutions and Rajant CorporationFor exhibition and sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk-- END –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



