Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Weapons Carriage & Release System is the system to store and release weapons using for fast jets, rotorcraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. Weapons Carriage and Release products may include a range of missile launchers, bomb racks, ejection launchers, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Weapons Carriage & Release Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Weapons Carriage & Release Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

The classification of Weapons Carriage & Release Systems includes Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air, and the proportion of Air-to-Ground, in 2016 is about 61%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 58% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21.5%.

The global Weapons Carriage & Release Systems market is valued at 360 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 520 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Weapons Carriage & Release Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cobham

Harris Corporation

AVIC

Raytheon

Moog

Ultra Electronics

Circor Aerospace & Defense

Systima Technologies

Marotta Controls

AEREA S.p.A

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Air-to-Ground Weapons Carriage & Release Systems

Air-to-Air Weapons Carriage & Release Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Air Force

Navy

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Weapons Carriage & Release Systems

1.2 Classification of Weapons Carriage & Release Systems by Types

1.2.1 Global Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Air-to-Ground Weapons Carriage & Release Systems

1.2.4 Air-to-Air Weapons Carriage & Release Systems

1.3 Global Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Air Force

1.3.3 Navy

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Weapons Carriage & Release Systems (2013-2023)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cobham

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cobham Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Harris Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Harris Corporation Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 AVIC

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 AVIC Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Raytheon

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Raytheon Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Moog

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Moog Weapons Carriage & Release Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

