Port Security Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2019

Port security refers to the physical and cyber security implemented in airport and marine port premises. 
The main reason for port security is because of the increase in terrorist attacks and criminal activities. 
In 2018, the global Port Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Port Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Port Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Honeywell 
L3 Communications 
SAAB 
Siemens 
Unisys 
Bae Systems 
DvTel 
Flir Systems 
James Fisher and Sons 
Motorola Solutions

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Airport Security Management Market 
Port Security Management Market

Market segment by Application, split into 
Video Monitoring 
Weapons Detection 
Visitor Management 
Intrusion Detection 
Fire Detection 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Port Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Port Security development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Port Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Airport Security Management Market 
1.4.3 Port Security Management Market 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Port Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Video Monitoring 
1.5.3 Weapons Detection 
1.5.4 Visitor Management 
1.5.5 Intrusion Detection 
1.5.6 Fire Detection 
1.5.7 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Port Security Market Size 
2.2 Port Security Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Port Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Port Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Honeywell 
12.1.1 Honeywell Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Port Security Introduction 
12.1.4 Honeywell Revenue in Port Security Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development 
12.2 L3 Communications 
12.2.1 L3 Communications Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Port Security Introduction 
12.2.4 L3 Communications Revenue in Port Security Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 L3 Communications Recent Development 
12.3 SAAB 
12.3.1 SAAB Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Port Security Introduction 
12.3.4 SAAB Revenue in Port Security Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 SAAB Recent Development 
12.4 Siemens 
12.4.1 Siemens Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Port Security Introduction 
12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Port Security Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development 
12.5 Unisys 
12.5.1 Unisys Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Port Security Introduction 
12.5.4 Unisys Revenue in Port Security Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Unisys Recent Development 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

