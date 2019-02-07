Port Security Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Port security refers to the physical and cyber security implemented in airport and marine port premises.
The main reason for port security is because of the increase in terrorist attacks and criminal activities.
In 2018, the global Port Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Port Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Port Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell
L3 Communications
SAAB
Siemens
Unisys
Bae Systems
DvTel
Flir Systems
James Fisher and Sons
Motorola Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airport Security Management Market
Port Security Management Market
Market segment by Application, split into
Video Monitoring
Weapons Detection
Visitor Management
Intrusion Detection
Fire Detection
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Port Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Port Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Port Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Airport Security Management Market
1.4.3 Port Security Management Market
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Port Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Video Monitoring
1.5.3 Weapons Detection
1.5.4 Visitor Management
1.5.5 Intrusion Detection
1.5.6 Fire Detection
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Port Security Market Size
2.2 Port Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Port Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Port Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Honeywell
12.1.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Port Security Introduction
12.1.4 Honeywell Revenue in Port Security Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.2 L3 Communications
12.2.1 L3 Communications Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Port Security Introduction
12.2.4 L3 Communications Revenue in Port Security Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 L3 Communications Recent Development
12.3 SAAB
12.3.1 SAAB Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Port Security Introduction
12.3.4 SAAB Revenue in Port Security Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAAB Recent Development
12.4 Siemens
12.4.1 Siemens Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Port Security Introduction
12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Port Security Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.5 Unisys
12.5.1 Unisys Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Port Security Introduction
12.5.4 Unisys Revenue in Port Security Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Unisys Recent Development
