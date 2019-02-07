Global Carbon Black N660 Market Insights 2019 and Key Players: Cabot Corporation,Birla Carbon, Orion, CSRC, TOKAI

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Carbon Black N660 market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carbon Black N660 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Black N660 market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Carbon Black N660 in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Carbon Black N660 manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Orion (Evonik)

BLACKCAT

CSRC

TOKAI

PCBL

Sid Richardson

LongXing

Omsk

Mitsubishi

Akzonobel

Lion

Baohua

Liaobin

JINNENG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Purity 99%

Purity 99% to 99.5%

Other

Segment by Application

Pigments

Paints

Rubbers

Plastics

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Carbon Black N660

1.1 Definition of Carbon Black N660

1.2 Carbon Black N660 Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Black N660 Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Purity 99%

1.2.3 Purity 99% to 99.5%

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Carbon Black N660 Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Carbon Black N660 Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pigments

1.3.3 Paints

1.3.4 Rubbers

1.3.5 Plastics

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Carbon Black N660 Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Carbon Black N660 Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Carbon Black N660 Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Carbon Black N660 Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Carbon Black N660 Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Carbon Black N660 Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Carbon Black N660 Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Carbon Black N660 Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Carbon Black N660 Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Carbon Black N660

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbon Black N660

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Carbon Black N660

………………….

8 Carbon Black N660 Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Cabot Corporation

8.1.1 Cabot Corporation Carbon Black N660 Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Cabot Corporation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Cabot Corporation Carbon Black N660 Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Birla Carbon

8.2.1 Birla Carbon Carbon Black N660 Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Birla Carbon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Birla Carbon Carbon Black N660 Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Orion (Evonik)

8.3.1 Orion (Evonik) Carbon Black N660 Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Orion (Evonik) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Orion (Evonik) Carbon Black N660 Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 BLACKCAT

8.4.1 BLACKCAT Carbon Black N660 Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 BLACKCAT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 BLACKCAT Carbon Black N660 Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 CSRC

8.5.1 CSRC Carbon Black N660 Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 CSRC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 CSRC Carbon Black N660 Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 TOKAI

8.6.1 TOKAI Carbon Black N660 Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 TOKAI Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 TOKAI Carbon Black N660 Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 PCBL

8.7.1 PCBL Carbon Black N660 Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 PCBL Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 PCBL Carbon Black N660 Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Sid Richardson

8.8.1 Sid Richardson Carbon Black N660 Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Sid Richardson Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Sid Richardson Carbon Black N660 Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 LongXing

8.9.1 LongXing Carbon Black N660 Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 LongXing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 LongXing Carbon Black N660 Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Omsk

8.10.1 Omsk Carbon Black N660 Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Omsk Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Omsk Carbon Black N660 Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Mitsubishi

8.12 Akzonobel

8.13 Lion

8.14 Baohua

8.15 Liaobin

8.16 JINNENG

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Carbon Black N660 Market

9.1 Global Carbon Black N660 Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Carbon Black N660 Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Carbon Black N660 Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Carbon Black N660 Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Carbon Black N660 Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Carbon Black N660 Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Carbon Black N660 Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Carbon Black N660 Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Carbon Black N660 Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Carbon Black N660 Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Carbon Black N660 Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Carbon Black N660 Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

12 Conclusion

