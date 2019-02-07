Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Virtual Events 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Virtual Events Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Virtual events are online exhibitions that include breakout sessions, video conferencing, web conferencing, collaboration tools, communication, and social networking. Virtual events can be enabled on smartphones, desktops, laptops, and tablets. They can be used to announce the launch of new products, provide additional information to people, and obtain new vendors. The exhibit below represents the differences between physical events and virtual events. 
In 2018, the global Virtual Events market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Virtual Events status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Events development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Adobe Systems 
Avaya 
Cisco Systems 
Citrix Systems 
IBM 
Microsoft 
8x8 
Mitel Networks 
Alcatel-Lucent 
Atlassian 
BroadSoft 
COREX 
Huawei 
Toshiba 
Ubivent 
Zoom Video Communications

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
UC&C And Video Conferencing 
Web Conferencing

Market segment by Application, split into 
Education 
Healthcare 
Finance And Banking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Virtual Events status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Virtual Events development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Virtual Events Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 UC&C And Video Conferencing 
1.4.3 Web Conferencing 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Virtual Events Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Education 
1.5.3 Healthcare 
1.5.4 Finance And Banking 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Virtual Events Market Size 
2.2 Virtual Events Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Virtual Events Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Virtual Events Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Adobe Systems 
12.1.1 Adobe Systems Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Virtual Events Introduction 
12.1.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Virtual Events Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development 
12.2 Avaya 
12.2.1 Avaya Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Virtual Events Introduction 
12.2.4 Avaya Revenue in Virtual Events Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Avaya Recent Development 
12.3 Cisco Systems 
12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Virtual Events Introduction 
12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Virtual Events Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development 
12.4 Citrix Systems 
12.4.1 Citrix Systems Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Virtual Events Introduction 
12.4.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Virtual Events Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development 
12.5 IBM 
12.5.1 IBM Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Virtual Events Introduction 
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Virtual Events Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development 

 Continued…….                                                      

