E-clinical Trials Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “E-clinical Trials Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The E-clinical Trials Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In 2018, the global e-clinical Trials market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global e-clinical Trials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-clinical Trials development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Acceliant 
ActiGraph 
eClinicalWorks 
IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions 
LMK Clinical Research Consulting 
Lucidworks 
Medrio 
Parallel6 
Symphony Clinical Research 
Perceptive Informatics 
EClinical Solutions 
Ecrfplus 
Clincase

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Solutions 
Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Solutions 
Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) Solutions 
Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Solutions 
Other

Market segment by Application, split into 
Medical Laboratory 
Hospital 
Pharmaceutical Company 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Key Stakeholders 
E-clinical Trials Manufacturers 
E-clinical Trials Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
E-clinical Trials Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global e-clinical Trials Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Solutions 
1.4.3 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Solutions 
1.4.4 Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) Solutions 
1.4.5 Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Solutions 
1.4.6 Other 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global e-clinical Trials Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Medical Laboratory 
1.5.3 Hospital 
1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Company 
1.5.5 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 E-clinical Trials Market Size 
2.2 E-clinical Trials Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 E-clinical Trials Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 E-clinical Trials Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Acceliant 
12.1.1 Acceliant Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 e-clinical Trials Introduction 
12.1.4 Acceliant Revenue in e-clinical Trials Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Acceliant Recent Development 
12.2 ActiGraph 
12.2.1 ActiGraph Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 e-clinical Trials Introduction 
12.2.4 ActiGraph Revenue in e-clinical Trials Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 ActiGraph Recent Development 
12.3 eClinicalWorks 
12.3.1 eClinicalWorks Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 e-clinical Trials Introduction 
12.3.4 eClinicalWorks Revenue in e-clinical Trials Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 eClinicalWorks Recent Development 
12.4 IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions 
12.4.1 IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 e-clinical Trials Introduction 
12.4.4 IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions Revenue in e-clinical Trials Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions Recent Development 
12.5 LMK Clinical Research Consulting 
12.5.1 LMK Clinical Research Consulting Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 e-clinical Trials Introduction 
12.5.4 LMK Clinical Research Consulting Revenue in e-clinical Trials Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 LMK Clinical Research Consulting Recent Development 
12.6 Lucidworks 
12.6.1 Lucidworks Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 e-clinical Trials Introduction 
12.6.4 Lucidworks Revenue in e-clinical Trials Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Lucidworks Recent Development 
12.7 Medrio 
12.7.1 Medrio Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 e-clinical Trials Introduction 
12.7.4 Medrio Revenue in e-clinical Trials Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Medrio Recent Development 
12.8 Parallel6 
12.8.1 Parallel6 Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 e-clinical Trials Introduction 
12.8.4 Parallel6 Revenue in e-clinical Trials Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Parallel6 Recent Development 
12.9 Symphony Clinical Research 
12.9.1 Symphony Clinical Research Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 e-clinical Trials Introduction 
12.9.4 Symphony Clinical Research Revenue in e-clinical Trials Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Symphony Clinical Research Recent Development 
12.10 Perceptive Informatics 
12.10.1 Perceptive Informatics Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 e-clinical Trials Introduction 
12.10.4 Perceptive Informatics Revenue in e-clinical Trials Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Perceptive Informatics Recent Development 

Continued….

