E-clinical Trials Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “E-clinical Trials Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The E-clinical Trials Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
In 2018, the global e-clinical Trials market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global e-clinical Trials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-clinical Trials development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Acceliant
ActiGraph
eClinicalWorks
IntrinsiQ Specialty Solutions
LMK Clinical Research Consulting
Lucidworks
Medrio
Parallel6
Symphony Clinical Research
Perceptive Informatics
EClinical Solutions
Ecrfplus
Clincase
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Solutions
Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Solutions
Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA) Solutions
Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Solutions
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Laboratory
Hospital
Pharmaceutical Company
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
E-clinical Trials Manufacturers
E-clinical Trials Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
E-clinical Trials Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
