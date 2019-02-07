Canadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on the South Africa Block 11B/12B

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (“Canadian Natural" or the "Company") announces in connection with its 20% working interest in the South Africa Block 11B/12B (“the Block”), the operator of the exploration well, Total E&P South Africa B.V. (“Total”) has issued a press release with updates related to the discovery of significant gas condensate on the prospect. Please see Total’s press release for further details.



Canadian Natural expects the cost of the current exploration well to be fully carried pursuant to two separate Farm Out Agreements that closed in 2018.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

