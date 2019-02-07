Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

“Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast to 2025

Sports nutrition products are used to enhance athletic performance that may include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, or botanicals (plants) -- or any concentration, extract, or combination of these.

Sports nutrition products can be categorized as food, beverage or supplements. In this report, the statistical data is based on sports and fitness nutrition supplements, including performance enhancers, metabolic/fat burners, muscle builders, meal replacements, weight gainers and energy formulas solid in powder, tablet and ready-to-drink formats.

As one of the most important professional instruments of surveying and mapping, sports and fitness nutrition supplements play a valuable role in body building for professional and amateur athletes. The large downstream demand drives sports and fitness nutrition supplements industry developing.

According to QY Research, global sports and fitness nutrition supplements market will grow 6.89 percent to about 5192 million USD in 2015.

Glanbia, NBTY, Abbott Laboratories and GNC Holdings captured the top four market share spots in the sports and fitness nutrition supplements market in 2015. Glanbia dominated with 20.44 percent market share, followed by NBTY with 8.01 percent market share.

The global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Glanbia

NBTY

Abbott Laboratories

GNC Holdings

MuscleTech

Cellucor

MusclePharm

Maxi Nutrition

PF

Champion Performance

Universal Nutrition

Nutrex

MHP

ProMeraSports

BPI Sports

Prolab Nutrition

NOW

Enervit

NutraClick

Dymatize Enterprises

CPT

UN

Gaspari Nutrition

Plethico Pharmaceuticals

The Balance Bar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Protein Shakes/Powders

Creatine

Weight- gain Powders

Meal Replacement Powders

ZMA

HMB

Glutamine

Thermogenics

Antioxidants

Segment by Application

Bodybuilders

Pro/Amateur Athletes

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

