Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Sports & Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

“Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market Research Report 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database

Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast to 2025

Sports nutrition products are used to enhance athletic performance that may include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, or botanicals (plants) -- or any concentration, extract, or combination of these.

Sports nutrition products can be categorized as food, beverage or supplements. In this report, the statistical data is based on sports and fitness nutrition supplements, including performance enhancers, metabolic/fat burners, muscle builders, meal replacements, weight gainers and energy formulas solid in powder, tablet and ready-to-drink formats.

As one of the most important professional instruments of surveying and mapping, sports and fitness nutrition supplements play a valuable role in body building for professional and amateur athletes. The large downstream demand drives sports and fitness nutrition supplements industry developing. 
According to QY Research, global sports and fitness nutrition supplements market will grow 6.89 percent to about 5192 million USD in 2015. 
Glanbia, NBTY, Abbott Laboratories and GNC Holdings captured the top four market share spots in the sports and fitness nutrition supplements market in 2015. Glanbia dominated with 20.44 percent market share, followed by NBTY with 8.01 percent market share.

The global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Glanbia 
NBTY 
Abbott Laboratories 
GNC Holdings 
MuscleTech 
Cellucor 
MusclePharm 
Maxi Nutrition 
PF 
Champion Performance 
Universal Nutrition 
Nutrex 
MHP 
ProMeraSports 
BPI Sports 
Prolab Nutrition 
NOW 
Enervit 
NutraClick 
Dymatize Enterprises 
CPT 
UN 
Gaspari Nutrition 
Plethico Pharmaceuticals 
The Balance Bar

Get Sample Report of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3729061-global-sports-and-fitness-nutrition-supplements-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Protein Shakes/Powders 
Creatine 
Weight- gain Powders 
Meal Replacement Powders 
ZMA 
HMB 
Glutamine 
Thermogenics 
Antioxidants

Segment by Application 
Bodybuilders 
Pro/Amateur Athletes 
Recreational Users 
Lifestyle Users

 

Complete report with Comprehensive table of contents@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3729061-global-sports-and-fitness-nutrition-supplements-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary 
1 Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements 
1.2 Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Protein Shakes/Powders 
1.2.3 Creatine 
1.2.4 Weight- gain Powders 
1.2.5 Meal Replacement Powders 
1.2.6 ZMA 
1.2.7 HMB 
1.2.8 Glutamine 
1.2.9 Thermogenics 
1.2.10 Antioxidants 
1.3 Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Bodybuilders 
1.3.3 Pro/Amateur Athletes 
1.3.4 Recreational Users 
1.3.5 Lifestyle Users 
1.3 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market by Region 
1.3.1 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market Size Region 
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market Size 
1.4.1 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Production (2014-2025)

11 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market Forecast 
11.1 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Production, Revenue Forecast 
11.1.1 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.1.2 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.1.3 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.2 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025) 
11.2.1 North America Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.2.2 Europe Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.2.3 China Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.2.4 Japan Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.3 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025) 
11.3.1 North America Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.3.2 Europe Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.3.3 China Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.3.4 Japan Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.4 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025) 
11.5 Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continued………................

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Copper Stranded Wire Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
Global Yoga Pants & Capris Market Demand,Trend, Share, Segmentation Forecasts from 2019 To 2025
Global Quality Management Software Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2024
View All Stories From This Author