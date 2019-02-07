Diabetic Patients’ Resistance To Pricking Themselves Drives The CGM Devices Market.

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Forecast, Market Size, 2018-2022, $ Billion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device market is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the global diabetic care devices market, Diabetes Care Devices Global Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2022, from The Business Research Company shows, growing at an annual rate of over 18% during 2018 – 2022. The strengthening resistance of diabetic patients to repeatedly pricking themselves together with the globally rising obesity rate has increased the demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices. In October 2017 the World Health Organization stated that obesity has reached epidemic proportions globally, with at least 2.8 million people dying each year as a result of being overweight or obese. Once associated with high-income countries, obesity is now also prevalent in low- and middle-income countries. Obese individuals have a higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes due to a hormonal imbalance, which causes cells in the body to become resistant to insulin.

Benefitting from trends such as growing obesity, the global diabetes care devices market as a whole is expected to grow at a year-on-year rate of above 7.5%.

Continuous glucose monitoring devices (CGMs) are used to measure glucose levels throughout the day and night. These devices continuously monitor the sugar levels in blood and alert the patient when blood glucose levels are not within the normal range. A CGM is a skin patch sensor which is placed under the belly of the patient and allows them to monitor their blood glucose levels on a real time basis. Leading competitors in the CGM systems segment include Abbott Laboratories. In September 2017, the company gained approval from the USA’s Food and Drug Administration to launch its FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System in the country. This system allows diabetes patients to avoid pricking their fingers frequently for blood sugar level calibration. FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System is a continuous glucose monitor for adults which is already sold in 41 other countries. It enables patients to know their current glucose levels, patterns, trends and where those levels might be headed. It also helps them decide how much insulin to take to manage their diabetes. In another innovative move, in 2015 Google launched the prototype of a wearable watch that can test a patient’s blood sugar level without the use of a needle or lancet.

Diabetes Care Devices Global Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that identify opportunities and explain strategies, provide a market overview, analyse and forecast market size and growth, market trends, drivers, restraints, and leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The market reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, exclusive insights and quotations from interviews with industry leaders. Market analysis and forecasts are provided by a highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modellers.

Read Diabetes Care Devices Global Market, Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global medical equipment market, diabetes care devices market, blood glucose test strips (based on the type of the reactive enzyme- glucose oxidase-based blood glucose test strips, glucose dehydrogenase-based blood glucose test strips); lancing devices (blood glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring devices, insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market).

Data Segmentations: Diabetes care devices market size, global, by region and by country, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – blood glucose test strips (based on the type of the reactive enzyme- glucose oxidase-based blood glucose test strips, glucose dehydrogenase-based blood glucose test strips); lancing devices (blood glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring devices, insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; segments and subsegments, 2018, by value; geographic and region analyses, covering major countries.

Global medical equipment market size, historic and forecast growth rates, market segmentations.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Organizations Covered: Medtronic plc, Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Sanofi, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Abbott Laboratories.

Regions: North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, Africa, Asia Pacific

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Diabetes care devices market comparison with macro-economic factors, diabetes care devices market size as a percentage of GDP, per capita average diabetes care devices market expenditure, global and by country; diabetes care devices opportunity assessment, PESTEL analysis, trends and opportunities, customer information, supply chain, product and pricing analysis, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Diabetes Care Devices Industry: The report explains over 20 strategies for diabetes care devices companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include establishments in the diabetes care equipment industry investing in developing technologically advanced automated and mobile devices, and Abbott Laboratories’ growth strategy of a focus on expanding its product portfolio through new product launches and development.

Opportunities For Diabetes Care Devices Sector Companies: The report reveals where the global diabetes care devices industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 272

Number of Figures: 72

Number of Tables: 100

