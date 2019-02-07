Mass Spectrometer - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Mass Spectrometer Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mass Spectrometer Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the mass spectrometer market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the mass spectrometer market, by segmenting it based on by product type, application, and regional demand. Robust adoption of advanced mass spectrometer and their application in industries such as pharmaceuticals and in other medical research in the past several years have propelled the demand for the mass spectrometer market. Moreover, rising focus on certifying excellence of food quality is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, development of biotechnology industry is one of the most important factors which will drive the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type, and application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the mass spectrometer market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the mass spectrometer market.

The report provides the size of the mass spectrometer market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global mass spectrometer market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The mass spectrometer market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the mass spectrometer market, split into regions. Based on product type, and application the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for mass spectrometer. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of mass spectrometer several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Dani Instruments, Hiden Analytical, Jeol Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Waters Corporation.

The global mass spectrometer market has been segmented into:

Global Mass Spectrometer Market: By Product Type

• Single quadrupole (LC- MS)

• Gas chromatography- mass spectrometer (GC- MS)

• Matrix associated laser desorption/ ionization- time of fight (MALDI- TOF)

• Inductively coupled plasma- mass spectrometer (ICP- MS)

• Others

Global Mass Spectrometer Market: By Application

• Food & beverage industry

• Industrial chemistry

• Biotechnology sector

• Pharmaceutical sector

• Others

Global Mass Spectrometer Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET

3 GLOBAL MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET OVERVIEW- BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1.1.1 SINGLE QUADRUPOLE (LC- MS)

4.1.1.2 GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY- MASS SPECTROMETER (GC- MS)

4.1.1.3 MATRIX ASSOCIATED LASER DESORPTION/IONIZATION-TIME OF FIGHT (MALDI- TOF)

4.1.1.4 INDUCTIVELY COUPLED PLASMA- MASS SPECTROMETER ( ICP- MS)

4.1.1.5 OTHERS

5 GLOBAL MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

5.1.1.1 FOOD & BEVERAGE INDUSTRY

5.1.1.2 INDUSTRIAL CHEMISTRY

5.1.1.3 BIOTECHNOLOGY SECTOR

5.1.1.4 PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR

5.1.1.5 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

7 NORTH AMERICA MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

7.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1.1 DRIVERS

7.1.2 RESTRAINTS

7.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

7.2 NORTH AMERICA MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

7.3 NORTH AMERICA MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

7.4 U.S.

7.5 CANADA

7.6 MEXICO

8 EUROPE MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 EUROPE MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

8.3 EUROPE MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

8.4 U.K.

8.5 FRANCE

8.6 GERMANY

8.7 ITALY

8.8 SPAIN

8.9 REST OF EUROPE

9 ASIA PACIFIC MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 ASIA PACIFIC MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

9.3 ASIA PACIFIC MASS SPECTROMETER MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

9.4 INDIA

9.5 CHINA

9.6 JAPAN

9.7 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC



