Metal Packaging Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Metal Packaging Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Metal Packaging Market
Metal packaging is used in the wholesale, industrial, and commercial sectors, for applications such as storage, sales, distribution, use, and gifting these products.
In terms of geographic regions, the metal cans market will witness considerable growth in the North Americas during the next few years. Countries such as the US and Canada will be the major contributor to this market.
The global Metal Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Metal Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amcor
Ardagh
Ball
Crown
Sonoco
CPMC
Greif
Rexam
Silgan
Bway
Toyo Seikan Kaisha
Huber Packaging
Kian Joo Group
JL Clark
Avon Crowncaps & Containers
UnitedCan Company
Macbey
William Say
Can Pack Group
Greif
HUBER Packaging
Tata Steel
Toyo Seikan
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Aluminium Packaging
Steel Packaging
Segment by Application
Food packaging
Beverage packaging
Personal care packaging
Industrial packaging
Table of Contents
1 Metal Packaging Market Overview
2 Global Metal Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Metal Packaging Production Market Share by Regions
4 Global Metal Packaging Consumption by Regions
5 Global Metal Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Metal Packaging Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Metal Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Metal Packaging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Packaging Business
7.1 Amcor
7.1.1 Amcor Metal Packaging Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Metal Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Amcor Metal Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
…
…
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
… Continued…
