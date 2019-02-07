Global Yoga Pants & Capris Market Demand,Trend, Share, Segmentation Forecasts from 2019 To 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Yoga Pants & Capris Market Research Report 2019

Yoga Pants & Capris are more soft and loosing than other sports pants like sweatpants or leggings. They are specially designed for doing yoga to make some difficult action.

The global Yoga Pants & Capris market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Yoga Pants & Capris volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yoga Pants & Capris market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Nike 
Adidas 
Under Armour 
Puma 
VF 
Anta 
Gap 
Columbia Sports Apparels 
Lululemon Athletica 
LiNing 
Amer Sports 
ASICS 
Hanesbrands 
PEAK 
Ralph Lauren 
361sport 
Xtep 
Billabong 
Kappa

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Pants 
Capris

Segment by Application 
Online 
Offline

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary 
1 Yoga Pants & Capris Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Yoga Pants & Capris 
1.2 Yoga Pants & Capris Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Pants 
1.2.3 Capris 
1.3 Yoga Pants & Capris Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Yoga Pants & Capris Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Online 
1.3.3 Offline 
1.3 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Market by Region 
1.3.1 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Market Size Region 
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Market Size 
1.4.1 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Production (2014-2025)

11 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Market Forecast 
11.1 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Production, Revenue Forecast 
11.1.1 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.1.2 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.1.3 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.2 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025) 
11.2.1 North America Yoga Pants & Capris Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.2.2 Europe Yoga Pants & Capris Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.2.3 China Yoga Pants & Capris Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.2.4 Japan Yoga Pants & Capris Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.3 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025) 
11.3.1 North America Yoga Pants & Capris Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.3.2 Europe Yoga Pants & Capris Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.3.3 China Yoga Pants & Capris Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.3.4 Japan Yoga Pants & Capris Consumption Forecast (2019-2025) 
11.4 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025) 
11.5 Global Yoga Pants & Capris Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

