Recruiting for Good Launches Fun Vacation Funding Service for Nonprofit Employees
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to help L.A. based nonprofit employees offset the cost of paying for vacations; by rewarding referrals with travel funding.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We appreciate nonprofit employees who work to make L.A. better everyday. And love to reciprocate by helping fund fun vacations...where every destination is a celebration to enjoy life.”
Funding Fun Vacations
1. All-inclusive Hawaii or Mexico week vacations (flight and hotel).
2. All-inclusive weekends to Napa, NY, or Vegas (flight, hotel, dining reward).
3. 7-Day Alaska Celebrity Cruise or 5-Day Caribbean Cruise with Virgin Voyages.
Rewarding Referrals for Good
Nonprofit employees participate by making introductions to companies hiring professional staff (accounting, finance, engineering, HR, information technology, marketing, and sales). When Recruiting for Good successfully places a fulltime hire with the company; and earns a finder's fee, it is shared to fund the employee's desired vacation destination.
How to Sign Up for Vacation for Good
Email Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com, we meet all nonprofit employees in person (in Santa Monica), get to know each other; and answer questions about funding vacations (be ready to discuss which destination you like to experience).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Join us to celebrate your time off and enjoy a vacation for good. Did you know Virgin has cruises to the Caribbean?....We love to fund your next fun destination."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. Our cause is to help fund fun. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding Our Moms Work, a community service offering cost free career mentoring services. Looking to find joy at work, want to strategize about how to get a raise, or need a pep talk before an interview. We're ready to serve you; to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org
See the World for Good is a collaborative value driven personal travel funding service for like-minded couples, family, and friends who love to make a difference, and share fun fulfilling experiences. Our service is perfect for people who love to travel every year. Join and save money to see the world for good. www.SeetheWorldforGood.com
