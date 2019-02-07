Recruiting for Good Launches Fun Vacation Funding Service for Nonprofit Employees

Enjoy All-Inclusive Weekends www.NapaforGood.com Enjoy Nature Cruises to Alaska www.RecruitingforGood.com We Help Fund Your Vacations www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good to help L.A. based nonprofit employees offset the cost of paying for vacations; by rewarding referrals with travel funding.

Work for a nonprofit? Join Recruiting for Good, we love to help fund your next fun vacation” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good based in Santa Monica is launching ' Vacations for Good ' a high purpose collaborative travel funding service to help nonprofit employees save money on airfare, cruises, and hotels.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We appreciate nonprofit employees who work to make L.A. better everyday. And love to reciprocate by helping fund fun vacations...where every destination is a celebration to enjoy life.”Funding Fun Vacations1. All-inclusive Hawaii or Mexico week vacations (flight and hotel).2. All-inclusive weekends to Napa, NY, or Vegas (flight, hotel, dining reward).3. 7-Day Alaska Celebrity Cruise or 5-Day Caribbean Cruise with Virgin Voyages.Rewarding Referrals for Good Nonprofit employees participate by making introductions to companies hiring professional staff (accounting, finance, engineering, HR, information technology, marketing, and sales). When Recruiting for Good successfully places a fulltime hire with the company; and earns a finder's fee, it is shared to fund the employee's desired vacation destination.How to Sign Up for Vacation for GoodEmail Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com, we meet all nonprofit employees in person (in Santa Monica), get to know each other; and answer questions about funding vacations (be ready to discuss which destination you like to experience).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Join us to celebrate your time off and enjoy a vacation for good. Did you know Virgin has cruises to the Caribbean?....We love to fund your next fun destination."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. Our cause is to help fund fun. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding Our Moms Work, a community service offering cost free career mentoring services. Looking to find joy at work, want to strategize about how to get a raise, or need a pep talk before an interview. We're ready to serve you; to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org See the World for Good is a collaborative value driven personal travel funding service for like-minded couples, family, and friends who love to make a difference, and share fun fulfilling experiences. Our service is perfect for people who love to travel every year. Join and save money to see the world for good. www.SeetheWorldforGood.com



